Best water filter jugs to buy for 2020: Brita, Pur and more compared

A convenient and quick way to improve the taste and overall quality of your drinking water is to use a filtered pitcher. They are easy to use: just pour tap water into the jug and put it in the fridge as the water passes through the filter and into the main tank. Some pitchers take several minutes to filter the water, while others only take about 30 seconds.

Regardless, the best pitcher with a water filter will help remove some of the impurities in your tap water in a relatively short time. I tried seven top-rated pitchers, ranging in price from $ 17 to $ 75. Each has slightly different specs, but they all promise one thing: improving your drinking water. Curious about the winner? Spoiler: It's not Brita.

Megan Wollerton / CNET The $ 35 ZeroWater ZP-010 is by far the best jug of filtered water in the group. It's affordable, sturdy, and has a large 10-cup jug capacity and a water spout, in addition to the standard pour spout. Your purchase comes with a pack of two replacement filters and a Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) water quality tester (I used a different TDS meter in my performance tests; I'll talk more about the testing methodology in a moment). The ZP-010 removed the most TDS out of the seven launchers (a whopping 93%), making it our best performance by far. A pack of two replacement filters costs $ 30 and each is supposed to last up to 40 gallons. Brita and Pur, on the other hand, sell each of their filters for just $ 7, and claim to have the same 40-gallon filter life. With that said, the ZP-010 was much more effective at removing TDS and the filter itself is much larger than any of the others I tested.

Megan Wollerton / CNET Priced at $ 17, the Pur PPT700W Basic is the cheapest of the seven launchers, making it the best budget choice, and overall a solid filtered water launcher. With a smaller 7-cup water capacity and slimmer dimensions, the PPT700W Basic is also a good choice if you have limited refrigerator space. It comes with a filter, which is supposed to last up to two months, or 40 gallons of water. Replacement filters cost $ 7 each. It didn't work as well as the ZeroWater model, but it still removed almost 15% of the TDS in my tap water.

Megan Wollerton / CNET I'll talk a little more about alkaline water in my test section below, but in summary, pH readings (measures of how acidic or basic your water is) range from 0 to 14; 7 is a neutral reading. Despite conflicting research on the subject, some people attribute the health benefits to more basic (or alkaline) water. As a result, certain companies make water jugs with filters that actually add nutrients as the tap water passes. The $ 70 Seychelle pH20 jug I tested took my tap water from an already basic reading of 8.39 to 10.1, the highest increase of the three alkaline jugs in my test group. This launcher uses two filters at once, but is supposed to last up to 200 gallons. A pack of two replacement filters costs $ 50.

Megan Wollerton / CNET Another alkaline water filter jug, the invigorated water pH vitality of $ 53, also did a good job, raising the pH of my tap water from 8.61 to 9.36. It is also the only non-plastic model I tested out of all seven launchers. The invigorated water jug ​​is made of stainless steel and wood and has a capacity of 8 cups. It's not a good option if you're not interested in alkaline water, but its attractive design and lack of plastic are definitive points in your favor. Also, instead of a standard filter, this jar has a unique filter bag made up of small balls designed to remove impurities while increasing pH and adding minerals. A filter bag costs $ 18 and is supposed to last up to 105 gallons.

Launcher talk



To get started, here is a list of the launchers I tested:

Brita 0B58

Brita 0B56

Clearly filtered

Vitality pH vitalized water

Pur PPT700W

Seychelle pH20

ZeroWater ZP-010

And here is a more detailed description of each model and its key specifications:

The specifications Brita 0B58 Brita 0B56 Clearly filtered Vitality pH vitalized water Pur PPT700W Seychelle pH20 ZeroWater ZP-010 Price $ 30 $ 35 $ 75 $ 53 $ 17 $ 70 $ 35 Estimated filter life (in gallons) 120 40 100 105 40 200 40 Replacement Filter Price $ 17 $ 7 $ 50 $ 18 $ 7 $ 50 (pack of two) $ 30 (pack of two) Colour White Red White Stainless steel White and blue White and blue blue Capacity (in cups) 10 10 10 8 7 7 8 10 Dimensions (H x W x D) 10.22 x 10.29 x 5.82 9.65 x 9.65 x 4.57 10.25 x 11.25 x 5 11.73 x 6.1 x 4.8 11.3 x 10.9 x 4.8 10.25 x 11.5 x 5.5 11 x 11.63 x 5.93 Weight in pounds) 1.86 1.39 2.48 1.19 1.68 1.52 2.59

A key thing to keep in mind in this chart is the estimated life of each pitcher filter versus its cost. The Brita 0B56, Pur PPT700W, and ZeroWater ZP-010 have a lower estimated filter life of up to 40 gallons. While the Brita and Pur models are only $ 7 each, ZeroWater filters are $ 15 each (but they are sold in a double pack of $ 30).

Megan Wollerton / CNET



But as you can see in the image above, the ZeroWater filter on the far right is massive compared to the others. Of course, that doesn't automatically translate into better performance, but in this case, the ZeroWater filter vastly outperformed the others. ZeroWater also claims that it has a five-stage filter that is supposed to be better at removing particulates and preventing mold from growing with use.

(Note that filter life will vary depending on the quality of your tap water and essentially how much the filter must "work" to remove impurities.)

How we test

To test these water filter jugs, I washed each with mild soap and water, and followed the manufacturer's individual instructions for soaking, rinsing, or otherwise preparing each filter for use. I then filled a marked Mason Jar glass with 16 ounces of tap water and used an Orapxi Water Quality Tester to measure and record the pH and TDS present.

While the results of my tap water varied slightly each time I filled a new glass with 16 ounces, the pH of my tap water always read between 8.15 and 8.61 and the TDS always read between 149 and 161 ppm, or parts per million. (Read more about TDS, or Total Dissolved Solids, here and here.)

Then I poured the 16 ounces into a water filter jug, waited for all the water to filter, poured it into a new glass, and took the readings again. For non-alkaline launchers, you should expect to see a drop in both pH and TDS readings as impurities and other minerals are removed from the water. I repeated these steps a total of three times on each of the seven launchers.

Megan Wollerton / CNET



The three alkaline water filter jugs I tested – the pH vitality of invigorated and clearly filtered water and Seychelle pH20 – actually saw an increase in both pH and TDS as they are designed to add minerals to your water.

TDS meters are not sophisticated enough to decipher which impurities, nutrients and other minerals that each filter manages to eliminate (or add, in the case of alkaline jugs). For that reason, measuring TDS only as an indicator of water quality has some limitations. But overall, for a standard pitcher of filtered water, we want to see a decrease in the TDS reading. Examples of the most common total dissolved solids include "calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, bicarbonate, sulfate, chloride, nitrate, and silica," according to the US Geological Survey. USA

Here is a table of my test results. The data represents an average of three test runs for each filter launcher.

Test results pH (percentage change; negative reflects a decrease in pH) TDS (% change; negative reflects decrease in TDS) Brita 0B58 -25.21 -26.62 Brita 0B56 -8.34 -3,125 Clearly filtered 15.32 118.87 Vitality pH vitalized water 8.71 81.21 Pur PPT700W -13.26 -14.91 Seychelle pH20 20.38 57.42 ZeroWater ZP-010 -9.71 -93.08

The ZeroWater ZP-010 managed to reduce the total dissolved solids in my tap water by a staggering 93%, from an average initial TDS reading of 159 ppm to just 11 ppm. Pitcher Brita 0B58 Lake came in second with a more than 26% reduction in TDS. As expected, the pH vitality of the invigorated and clearly filtered water and the Seychelle pH20 increased the pH and TDS.

Taste was a little more difficult to measure, but each pitcher helped reduce the faint metallic taste of my tap water. As expected, the ZeroWater model tasted better to me, with no metallic taste or aroma.

Overall, the ZeroWater ZP-010 made my job pretty easy here: it completely mastered in terms of TDS removal and it also turned out to have the toughest design with the added addition of a water spigot. But there are other good options here: the Pur PPT700W is an excellent budget launcher that also saves space with its slimmer design; The Seychelle pH20 is the best pitcher if you want alkaline water, and the pH vitality of invigorated water is a solid choice if you want to avoid plastic (and you want alkaline water).

An important conclusion for me was how widely filtered water jugs can vary, both in terms of performance, and in terms of their key function, as in the case of alkaline jugs. As long as you identify your needs before you buy, you will surely find the right filtered water jug ​​for you.