Best written star of WWE NXT | Newsdio

It seems that one of the main NXT stars has finished with the brand.

In this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, Matt Riddle was introduced by Timothy Thatcher in a Fight Pit match with Kurt Angle as special referee. Thatcher forced Riddle to pass out to win the game. Early in the game, Riddle knocked out a pair of Thatcher's teeth. There was a brief pause during the match when the coaches checked it out when they saw blood coming out of their mouth.

Dave Meltzer first reported this week that Riddle would be moving onto the SmackDown roster, led by Bruce Prichard.

The decision to move him to SmackDown instead of Raw is an interesting one because Paul Heyman is a huge Riddle fan. However, Brock Lesnar could be the reason why Riddle is not on Raw. Click here for more information on the story.