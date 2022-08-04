here is the list of Best Yowamushi Pedal Characters

1. Toudou Jinpachi

Jinpachi is Sakamichi’s best friend and the captain of the Sohoku High Bicycle Club. He’s a talented racer and an important asset to the team. He’s also fiercely loyal to his teammates and will do anything to help them succeed.

2. Aoyagi Hajime

Hajime is a member of the Sohoku High Bicycle Club and one of its most promising racers. He’s a talented cyclist with a strong competitive streak. However, he often lets his emotions get the better of him, which can sometimes lead to poor decision-making.

3. Makishima Yuusuke

Makishima is a member of the Hakone Academy Cycling Club and one of its best racers. He’s calm and collected, even in the heat of competition. He’s also a bit of a lone wolf, preferring to train and race on his own.

4. Midousuji Akira

Midousuji is a member of the Kyoto Fushimi High School Cycling Club and its captain. He’s an extremely talented racer with a ruthless competitive streak. He’ll do whatever it takes to win, even if it means sacrificing his own body.

5. Imaizumi Shunsuke

Shunsuke is a member of the Sohoku High Bicycle Club and its captain. He’s a talented cyclist with years of experience racing under his belt. He’s also fiercely competitive, but he knows how to rein in his emotions when it counts.

