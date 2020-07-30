Bestseller & # 39; The Vanishing Half & # 39; analyzes colorism and beauty standards

Written by Tufayel Ahmed, CNN

As the world continues to count on systemic racism and the fight against blackness during a summer of protests and awakenings after the murder of George Floyd, a new novel explores another layer of discrimination experienced by people within black communities.

Brit Bennett's "The Vanishing Half" is the story of the Vignes twins, Desiree and Stella, who yearn to escape from their fictional small town in the deep south populated solely by fair-skinned black people.

In the 1950s, Mallard, Louisiana, residents revered their proximity to Whiteness and found that dark skin was undesirable. The twins are revered for their fair complexion but equally remembered for their race for the unfair world around them; Years before, they witnessed their father lynched by a white mob, and now, when they just want to go to school, they are forced to work alongside their mother as servants of rich, white families to earn a living.

At the age of 16, Desiree and Stella flee Mallard and end up on two very different paths. Years later, one sister returns home, helpless and with her young, dark-skinned daughter, while the other, still deeply affected by the trauma of witnessing her father's death simply because she is black, is now "passing" like a White woman. and she benefits from the privileges of her new life in a middle-class California suburb.

I never imagined that this book would emerge during this period of time when there was so much turmoil around the race around the world Brit Bennett

The novel's themes of colorism and racial inequality appear to have coincided with readers at a time when more Americans are consciously educating themselves on race issues, as evidenced by an increase in book sales on the subject.

"The Vanishing Half" ranked No. 1 on the New York Times fictional bestseller list for three consecutive weeks after it hit the shelves and remains on the list at the time of publication. Meanwhile, HBO has already acquired the television rights to adapt it as a limited series.

Brit Bennett, author of "The Vanishing Half" (2020) Credit: Emma Trim

In a phone interview, Bennett admitted feeling "ambivalent" about the success of the book due to the sobering circumstances surrounding its publication. "I never imagined that this book would emerge during this period of time when there was so much turmoil around race around the world," said the author. "I didn't imagine that would be the broadest conversation around him. I was overwhelmed by that."

However, Bennett is pleased that it is inspiring for people of color to speak and even confront colorism in their own communities.

Colorism is not a problem limited to black communities in the United States. Prejudice or discrimination towards darker-skinned people is seen within ethnic groups of color in Asia and Latin America. In the United States, the roots of colorism go back to the transatlantic slave trade between the 16th and 19th centuries, according to Dr. Aisha Phoenix, a postdoctoral researcher at SOAS University in London and author of the 2014 article, "Colorism and the politics of beauty. " , "published in the academic journal Feminist Review.

"Preferential treatment was given to light-skinned slaves, who were the mixed-race children of slave owners and slaves. They were allowed to work in the household and were found to have higher status than those with darker skinned and those who had traits that were more similar to African characteristics, "Phoenix said in a telephone interview. "The contrast between the way they were treated helped to root the idea that light skin was better." In "The Vanishing Half," that ideology is ingrained in the people of Mallard's town.

Bennett came up with the idea for his novel after a conversation with his mother. "He was telling me about a town he remembered hearing about growing up," said the author. "It was a city full of light-skinned Creole people, where everyone got married so that their children became lighter from generation to generation. I found it very strange and also very disturbing."

Unlearn colorism

Bennett hopes that black and minority ethnic readers question and begin to dismantle colorism as a white supremacist construct. "I hope it will allow us to have conversations in our communities about the ways we internalize white supremacy," he said. "I wanted to think about how we can free ourselves from this toxic ideology of white supremacy."

Unlearning the belief that lighter skin is better than dark skin will not be easy. People of color first experience colorism at a very young age, especially at home or school, rooting these ideas from adolescence, according to a 2018 academic review. This experience continues into adulthood as colorism permeates everyday life, whether at work, through the media, or within the criminal justice system.

Teacher-turned-author Alicia Williams experienced colorism growing up in Detroit, Michigan. She was compared to lighter skinned cousins ​​and was often rejected for her darker skin tone.

"In elementary school, there were two Danas who had long hair, what's called 'good hair' … and I had short curly hair," Williams said in a telephone interview. "And the Danas were fair skinned. I tried a lot to join them. I wanted them to see me with them, because if they saw me with them, maybe it could be as pretty to some, or mix or just feel. How I updated it."

Williams recalled feeling self-conscious about her hair and darker complexion from an early age, adding: "My brother was only serious about light-skinned girls with long hair … so when I grew up seeing that, what did he say to me that? nasty. Even my brother didn't see courage in me. "

Years later, working as a kindergarten teacher, Williams noted that children of color were uncomfortable choosing crayons that matched their skin tone. "I remember a little girl crying because her hair was bigger and thicker. And she was making fun of that. So the idea of ​​(colorism) is too much," Williams said.

A different kind of discussion

Williams' own experiences and work in schools led her to write a middle grade book, "Genesis Begins Again," about a dark-skinned black girl who struggles to accept her appearance and mocks her at school. The book has given Williams the opportunity to visit schools and break colorful myths. "This is the book I needed when I was 13 years old. I've heard that (from people)," Williams said.

Cover of "Genesis begins again" Credit: Simon and Schuster

"We have to recognize that we have prejudice in our own community," he added. "And we have to challenge our family members. Even to this day, a member of my family said to me, 'Oh, your daughter's gums are dark.' I wrote a whole book about this. and I said, "Are you seriously trying to colorize it?" You have to call it what it is. "

"The media helps perpetuate colorism by prioritizing light skin over darker skin tones," particularly in relation to women, Phoenix said. "If light-skinned women are always the most beautiful, that helps instill in communities the idea that light skin is more beautiful than darker skin tones."

Habeeb Akande, a black man from London, admitted during a phone conversation that in his teens he used to see light-skinned black women as more desirable than dark-skinned black women. "My preference was formed by watching hip-hop videos of Ja Rule, where I saw many golden brown Brazilian women in scantily clad clothes," he said. "That informed my perception."

Akande believes that we need to see a more positive representation of dark-skinned women in the mainstream media to challenge this perception, particularly among black men. "When representing blacks, the 'acceptable face' of Blackness is a lighter-skinned or mixed-race black person," Akande said. "We need to see a wide range of black beauty. That will change people's consciousness."

"(Colorism) has always been dirty laundry … we know it continues, but we're not really questioning or questioning it," added Phoenix. "The Vanishing Half" is a great opportunity to explore this topic because you are publicizing it and as you talk more about it, things start to change. "

Since the launch of the novel, Bennett says he has heard from readers about the deep discussions they have had in their book clubs about personal experiences of racism and colorism. "It is much more complicated when you talk to people about their feelings than when you have these political talks about it," said the author. "There's a broader conversation about systemic racism and it's crucial to have it. But I've enjoyed these conversations about interpersonal experiences with race. They don't feel as controversial or defensive as the (political) conversations we usually have." People have spoken to me. from relatives who have passed away or from multiracial people who feel divided between different cultures. "

"I heard about many complex family stories," he added with a smile.