BET Awards 2020 nominees announced







Nominations for the annual event, which celebrates music, film, performance and sporting excellence from athletes and artists of color, were revealed Monday.

Drake scored six nods, with Ricch and Stallion following with five.

This year's ceremony marks the 20th anniversary of the event and the 40th anniversary of BET. Comedian Amanda Seales will host the show, which will air live on CBS and other Viacom networks on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ITS T.

A full list of the nominees follows below.