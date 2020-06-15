BET Awards 2020 nominees announced

Nominations for the annual event, which celebrates music, film, performance and sporting excellence from athletes and artists of color, were revealed Monday.
Drake scored six nods, with Ricch and Stallion following with five.
This year's ceremony marks the 20th anniversary of the event and the 40th anniversary of BET. Comedian Amanda Seales will host the show, which will air live on CBS and other Viacom networks on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m.
A full list of the nominees follows below.
Album of the year
"Because I love you", Lizzo
"Fever", Megan Thee Stallion
"Homecoming: The Live Album", Beyoncé
"I used to know her", H.E.R.
"Kirk", DaBaby
"Please excuse me for being antisocial", Roddy Ricch
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Jhene aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer hiker
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
Weekend
Usher
Best group
Chloe x Halle
City girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos
Better collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, "Higher"
Future ft. Drake, "Life is Good"
ITS. ft. YG, "Slide"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Wale ft. Jeremih, "Cold"
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Duck
Future
Lil baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, "Higher"
Doja Cat, "Say it"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
Video Director of the Year
Benny boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil nas x
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer hiker
YBN Cordae
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspired
Fred Hammond, "Very good"
John P. Kee and Zacardi Cortez, "I did it"
Kanye West, "Follow God"
Kirk Franklin, "Just for me"
PJ Morton ft. Le & # 39; Andria Johnson and Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"
The Clark sisters, "Victoria"
Best film
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolemite is my name"
"Harriet"
"Homecoming: A Beyoncé Movie"
"Just pity"
"Queen and slim"
Best actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di & # 39; Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm reid
Sportsman of the year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET YOUR PRIZE
Alicia Keys, "Underdog"
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid and Saint Jhn, "Dark-skinned Girl"
Ciara with Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La, "Melanin"
Layton Greene, "I choose"
Lizzo and Missy Elliott, "Tempo"
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni"
Spectator's Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
Future ft. Drake, "Life is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"
Best international act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss & # 39; B (RDC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Spectator's Choice: Best New International Law
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (UK)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)