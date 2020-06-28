BET Awards 2020 preview: Beyoncé to be honored and Kobe Bryant remembered

The singer-actress superstar will receive the award in recognition of her BeyGOOD initiative, through which she has established various academic and philanthropic foundations.

More recently, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beyoncé partnered with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative, supporting Houston communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Beyoncé also donated to support organizations on the ground that work to meet the physical and mental health needs of the most vulnerable people.

His good deeds continued through June 19, after the release of his latest song, "Black Parade," with the creation of the BeyGOOD Black Business Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support small businesses owned by the Black.