BET Awards 2020 preview: Beyoncé to be honored and Kobe Bryant remembered

The singer-actress superstar will receive the award in recognition of her BeyGOOD initiative, through which she has established various academic and philanthropic foundations.
More recently, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beyoncé partnered with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative, supporting Houston communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Beyoncé also donated to support organizations on the ground that work to meet the physical and mental health needs of the most vulnerable people.
His good deeds continued through June 19, after the release of his latest song, "Black Parade," with the creation of the BeyGOOD Black Business Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support small businesses owned by the Black.
There will also be tributes to the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and iconic singer Little Richard, with performances by rapper Lil Wayne and Wayne Brady.
The BET Awards, which honor black excellence in entertainment and sports, coincide with continued cultural recognition of racial injustice and police brutality.
"We need something to be happy about, to be happy about," Karen Clark Sheard, a BET Award nominee, a member of the legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters, said of the timing of Sunday's show in an interview with CNN this week.
"It is certainly an opportunity to have this moment and we thank BET for giving us this opportunity just to appreciate those who have blessed us," added Clark Sheard.
"It is time that we truly demonstrate victory in the lives of so many people who have suffered losses and even those who are going through this now," said her sister, Dorinda Clark-Cole.
The BET Awards will air on Sunday on BET and CBS starting at 8 p.m. ITS T.