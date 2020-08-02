Bet on Under in this AL Central clash

Don't let the 4-4 record fool you: Cleveland Indians starter Aaron Civale is off to a great start in his career and will be looking to tame the mighty Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

In 11 career starts, Civale has given up more than two races won just once. He has made five or more innings 10 times and has a 2.40 ERA with 2.4 walks and 0.7 home runs for every nine innings.

He'll go up against a Minnesota Twins team that set an MLB record for most home runs in one season in 2019 and added former American League MVP Josh Donaldson in the offseason.

Civale is backed by a bullpen that entered the league's sixth weekend in ERA at 2.14, but the Twins also have a top 10 bullpen in ERA and will counterattack with a bullpen game with Tyler Clippard leading.

After posting a 1-14 record with the Cincinnati Reds in 2018, Bailey has gone 14-9 since then, and has yielded three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his last 12 starts.

With Cleveland averaging just 2.78 runs per game, the second least in the league, it should lead to some low numbers in the Twin Cities.

The game: Indian-Twins, Less than 9 1/2 runs.

Greg Peterson writes for VSiN.com, The Sports Betting Network.