Beto O & # 39; Rourke describes the GOP management of the coronavirus as a & # 39; cult of death & # 39;, says that Texas needs & # 39; a Governor Cuomo & # 39;

Former Rep. Beto O & # 39; Rourke, a Texas Democrat, criticized his state's response to the coronavirus and accused Republican politicians of participating in a "cult of death" with "callous" decision-making by the governor Greg Abbott.

"We have a governor who is perhaps looking at the 2022 Republican primary elections for the position he now occupies, trying to defend himself against our lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick, who on Fox News said that there are more important things to live through," said O & # 39; Rourke. he told MSNBC on Tuesday.

"In other words, let's get on with the dying, knowing full well that it will be those frontline workers who make $ 7.25 an hour, which is the minimum wage in Texas, they will be African American, they will be Latino and Mexican – the Americans who will die right here in Texas. This is a cult of death, the Republican Party of Texas, only they want you to die, and that's exactly what's happening in Texas right now. "

TEXAS COUNTY RESIDENTS EXPOSED TO CORONAVIRUSES COULD FACE CHARGES IF THEY DO NOT QUANTITY THE QUARANTINE

O & # 39; Rourke targeted Abbott for "inexplicably" refusing to issue an order to stay home for Texas or allow the Hidalgo County judge to issue one for that particular area.

More from the media

The former presidential candidate has a history of making comments that grab headlines. For example, O & # 39; Rourke previously said during a Democratic debate: "Sure we will, let's take his AR-15."

His latest comments came as Texas faced growing cases of coronavirus and criticism of how it responded to the spread of the disease. On Tuesday, the state experienced an increase of 9,305 cases, bringing the total to 341,739. Deaths reached 4,151, an increase of 131 from the previous day.

O & # 39; Rourke argued Tuesday that he would rather Governor Andrew Cuomo lead Texas than Abbott.

BETO O & # 39; ROURKE BLAME THE MENTALITY GOP & # 39; DEATH CULT & # 39; TO INCREASE VIOLENCE IN THE UNITED STATES

"This is one of the most cunning and callous leadership failures I have ever witnessed in my life. We do not have a Governor Cuomo here that we desperately need, someone who is guided by facts and science and truth, and whose sole mission will be to save the lives of those for whom he is chosen, "said O & # 39; Rourke.

As the coronavirus spread, a debate ensued over which states responded appropriately. While Dr. Anthony Fauci also praised New York, Cuomo has come under fire for his decision to force nursing homes to accept patients who tested positive for the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

On Tuesday, Abbott urged residents to follow the coronavirus guidelines and pledged to continue to provide the necessary resources to places like Hidalgo County.