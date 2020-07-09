Beto O'Rourke blames the Republican Party "death cult mentality" for increasing US violence

As violent crime increases in some US cities, former US Representative Beto O'Rourke claims the blame is on a "cult of death mentality" of the Republican Party.

Speaking on MSNBC, O'Rourke, a Texas Democrat, was asked to comment on Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who recently called for schools to reopen during the fall semester. , despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The former lawmaker quickly went from talking about the virus to talking about gun violence.

"These are the same people who want us to accept that more people, including children, will die of gun violence this year in the United States than in any other developed country, without exception," said O & # 39; Rourke, referring to Republican leaders. "It is just the price of freedom between quotes and quotes in this country.

TEXAS MAYOR SLAMS STATE FACE MASK REQUIREMENT: "THE AUTHORITY NEEDS TO BE REVIEWED BEFORE RAMPANT IS RUN"

"And somehow, they've almost won that fight," O'Rourke continued. "If you look at the gun laws that are on the books, and the gun laws that should be on the books and not in this country, we have somehow tacitly accepted this historic and tragic level of gun violence in America that It keeps increasing. We saw that over the weekend in many American cities.

"It is the same kind of death cult mindset that asks us to accept a quarter, 25 percent, of COVID cases worldwide (a quarter, 25 percent, of COVID deaths in the world), although we represent only 4 percent of the world population. "

But critics have noted that many of the cities that have seen recent spikes in shootings, such as New York City, Baltimore and Chicago, have the leadership of the Democratic Party. Others also point out that of the top 10 states for coronavirus deaths, eight of them have Democrats as governors.

O'Rourke noted during his interview with MSNBC that he recently asked Abbott to resign, despite Texas ranking 14th in deaths from coronavirus despite being the second most populous state.

KARL ROVE EXPRESSES THE & # 39; CHEAP SHOT & # 39; BETO O & # 39; ROURKE POLITICIAN IN THE TEXAS REOPENING ECONOMY

As of Wednesday night, Texas, with a population of nearly 28 million people, had recorded fewer than 2,900 deaths since the pandemic began, compared to New York, which had more than 32,000 deaths for a population of 19.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins. College.

On Tuesday, Abbott defended the Lone Star State from criticism from Eric Holder, who served as the United States Attorney General under former President Barack Obama.

Holder had accused Abbott and other Republican Governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Ron DeSantis of Florida of "idiocy and political instinct" in their responses to the coronavirus.

OWNERS OF THE TEXAS BAR MUST GOVERN. ABBOTT ON CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS: & # 39; IS DISCRIMINATION & # 39;

"Eric, why is Texas tied for the lowest death rate of the 27 most affected states?" Abbott asked in response.

"Why have more COVID Texans recovered than any other state and twice as many New Yorkers?

"Why is CA increasing more than TX even though it turned off more and more than TX?"

O'Rourke previously targeted Abbott in May, calling the governor's plan to reopen the Texas economy "Dangerous, dumb and weak."

He received quick responses from US Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, and Federal Representative Dan Crenshaw, a congressman from the Houston area.

"Is this Dem's new catchphrase?" Cruz wrote.

Crenshaw, meanwhile, scoffed at O'Rourke's post as "a condescending backlash."

"The man who wanted to be a senator from Texas really believes that Texans cannot make decisions for themselves and that they are" foolish and weak "for living and trying to feed their families," Crenshaw wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"And yes, he's talking to all Texans, not just our governor," added Crenshaw. "Governor Abbott cannot force anyone to return to work. Texans choose to do that, despite what people like Beto shout from their ivory towers."

O'Rourke, 47, of El Paso, submitted failed offers for a seat in the US Senate in 2018 and for the Democratic presidential nomination before leaving last November.