Betsy DeVos continues to fight to exclude DACA students from coronavirus aid

The department plans to file an appeal and "hopes to prevail," spokeswoman Angela Morabito said.
The judge's decision applies only to California community college students, but follows a similar temporary decision by a federal judge in Washington that applies to that state's colleges and universities.
In April, the Department of Education said that only those students who are eligible for federal student aid would receive the new emergency grant. That excludes undocumented immigrants, international students, and those who are delinquent on federal student loans, as well as students who do not meet academic standards or are enrolled in ineligible education programs.
"As students across the country struggle to make ends meet in unprecedented financial challenges, Secretary DeVos's efforts to deny much-needed aid are cruel," said Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington and High-ranking member of The Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions, in a statement last week.
In court documents, Eloy Ortiz Oakley, the chancellor of the California community college system and lead plaintiff in the case, says the department's interpretation prohibits aid from 800,000 of its 1.5 million students.
In her Wednesday ruling, Judge Yvonne González Rogers wrote that the department "fabricated ambiguity where none exists by imposing its own restrictions on the definition of" student. "
In a statement, DeVos said the rule "helps erase any uncertainties that some institutions have expressed and helps ensure that we can support American students who face the greatest needs."