Betsy DeVos continues to fight to exclude DACA students from coronavirus aid

The department plans to file an appeal and "hopes to prevail," spokeswoman Angela Morabito said.

The judge's decision applies only to California community college students, but follows a similar temporary decision by a federal judge in Washington that applies to that state's colleges and universities.

Congress included about $ 6 billion in its comprehensive financial aid package so that universities can provide emergency grants to students who were having financial difficulties due to campus closings due to the pandemic. The money is intended to help them with technology needs, course materials, food, health care, and child care.

In April, the Department of Education said that only those students who are eligible for federal student aid would receive the new emergency grant. That excludes undocumented immigrants, international students, and those who are delinquent on federal student loans, as well as students who do not meet academic standards or are enrolled in ineligible education programs.

Her interpretation of the law also blocks immigrants protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, which was confirmed by the Supreme Court on Thursday in response to the Trump administration's attempt to end the program. . Even with DACA protections reaffirmed, those students remain ineligible for federal student aid.
But many universities and some Democratic lawmakers disagreed with how the Department of Education interpreted the coronavirus aid law, arguing that Congress had no intention of excluding these groups from eligibility. Some groups fear that veterans, who are less likely to apply for financial aid, will also lose themselves.

"As students across the country struggle to make ends meet in unprecedented financial challenges, Secretary DeVos's efforts to deny much-needed aid are cruel," said Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat from Washington and High-ranking member of The Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions, in a statement last week.

In court documents, Eloy Ortiz Oakley, the chancellor of the California community college system and lead plaintiff in the case, says the department's interpretation prohibits aid from 800,000 of its 1.5 million students.

In her Wednesday ruling, Judge Yvonne González Rogers wrote that the department "fabricated ambiguity where none exists by imposing its own restrictions on the definition of" student. "

DeVos advanced on Monday, formalizing his guidance by launching a new rule.

In a statement, DeVos said the rule "helps erase any uncertainties that some institutions have expressed and helps ensure that we can support American students who face the greatest needs."

According to a survey by the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, most universities have already disbursed the money to students. But some indicated that the administration's unclear guidance slowed down the process. Although the money was allocated in Congress in late March, most schools did not have the money until June.

