Betsy DeVos continues to fight to exclude DACA students from coronavirus aid







The department plans to file an appeal and "hopes to prevail," spokeswoman Angela Morabito said.

The judge's decision applies only to California community college students, but follows a similar temporary decision by a federal judge in Washington that applies to that state's colleges and universities.

Congress included about $ 6 billion in its comprehensive financial aid package so that universities can provide emergency grants to students who were having financial difficulties due to campus closings due to the pandemic. The money is intended to help them with technology needs, course materials, food, health care, and child care.

In April, the Department of Education said that only those students who are eligible for federal student aid would receive the new emergency grant. That excludes undocumented immigrants, international students, and those who are delinquent on federal student loans, as well as students who do not meet academic standards or are enrolled in ineligible education programs.