The fifth and final season of Better Call Saul is almost here, and we cannot wait! If you’re like us, you’re probably trying to remember what happened in the previous seasons so that you can refresh your memory before the new season starts.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. In this blog post, we will recap the most important details from the first four seasons of Better Call Saul. So sit back, relax, and get ready for the final season!

The plotline of the Better Call Saul Season 5

This will likely focus on the aftermath of Jimmy McGill’s (Bob Odenkirk) transformation into the ruthless lawyer known as Saul Goodman. We last saw Jimmy at the end of Season Four, and he had just taken a major step in his journey to becoming Saul Goodman. He had finally decided to adopt the persona of Saul Goodman full-time, which means that we can expect to see a lot of changes in his character in the new season. In addition to Jimmy’s story, Better Call Saul Season Five will also continue to follow the stories of Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito).

These two characters have been through a lot throughout the show, and their stories are far from over. Better Call Saul Season Five is shaping up to be one of the most intense and exciting seasons yet. Here are five details to remember before watching the final season.

Character names of the Better Call Saul Season 5

The main characters are listed below:

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman

Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut

Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler

Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin

Michael Mando as Nacho Varga

What to Expect Before the Series Finale of Better Call Saul

Here are the in-depth details:

The season will consist of ten episodes.

This will be the last season of Better Call Saul.

If you’re a fan of Breaking Bad, then you should watch Better Call Saul. Better Call Saul is a prequel to the popular AMC show and it follows the story of Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk), who later becomes Saul Goodman.

The show is set six years before the events of Breaking Bad and it gives viewers a chance to see how Jimmy became the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

This will be the last season of Better Call Saul, so make sure to catch up on the previous seasons before the finale.

There’ll Be (Way More) Violence in ‘Better Call Saul’

The final season of Better Call Saul is upon us, and fans are eager to see how the story of Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk) will come to an end. While we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, we do know that it’s going to be a bloody season. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Peter Gould teased that the fifth season will be “the most violent season we’ve ever done.” So if you’re not caught up on the show, now is the time to do so. Netflix has Better Call Saul available to watch.

Public reaction to Better Call Saul Season 5

Better Call Saul Season five has been one of the most anticipated TV events of the year. The show’s creator, Peter Gould, has promised that it will be “the most violent season we’ve ever done.”

While some fans are excited about the bloodshed, others are worried that the violence will be too much to handle. Also what we can expect from Better Call Saul Season five:

Better Call Saul Season five will be the show’s last season. This means that fans can expect all of the loose ends to be tied up.

Gould has promised that the fifth season will be “the most violent season we’ve ever done.”

This means that fans can expect to see some brutal scenes. The show will also be exploring the relationship between Jimmy McGill and his brother Chuck.