Betting funder bets on coronavirus to build casino empire

The hedge fund man who was once called Dov Charney's "money man" is now betting he can build a casino empire with a little help from the coronavirus, The Post reported.

Soo Kim, co-founder of hedge fund giant Standard General, has already bought three low-priced casinos since the pandemic in March, including Bally & # 39; s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino, which he bought for $ 25 million, the price of some New Houses of the York metropolitan area.

But Kim, a 45-year-old Queens native, sees more opportunities opening up as the pandemic drags on and squeezes out debt-laden gambling dens.

"Many casino companies, because their balance sheets are going too high, are in a difficult situation right now and are not prepared to take advantage of this regional opportunity," the Stuyvesant HS graduate told the Post.

"We are one of the few to have scale and a good balance," said Twin River Worldwide Holdings, a no-frills gambling house operator that is 38% owned by Standard General.

Twin River, based in Lincoln, Rhode Island, now owns 10 gaming properties in six states, as well as a horse racing track with 13 licensed off-track betting licenses in Colorado.

It acquired three of those properties in April when casino giants Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Resorts rushed to sell assets to close a planned $ 17 billion merger.

In addition to purchasing Bally & # 39; s, a 1,251-room hotel and casino on Caesars' Atlantic City boardwalk, Twin River also picked up Eldorado's eponymous property in Shreveport, Louisiana, and its Montbleu in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, for $ 155 million.

Twin River paid just 3.6 times the profits of the three places, or roughly the cost of real estate, says Kim.

"The price we offered was really low," he said. "Even if these casinos are closed for two years, it is good business."

While Caesars and Eldorado sold to get regulatory approval for their merger, the coronavirus also played a role, experts said, noting that the Shreveport property was on track to hit as much as $ 230 million in January before the deal fell through.

Kim made the headlines in 2014 for partnering with controversial American Apparel founder and CEO Charney after Charney had been kicked out for alleged sexual harassment. However, efforts to revive the retailer failed and he filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

Among Standard General's most successful response efforts are Turning Point Brands, licensed Zig-Zag Tobacco Wrapping Paper. Standard General bought it in 2010, when it was on the verge of bankruptcy. The stock closed Friday at $ 29.67 per share.

Kim expects a similar success story with Twin River, known for its focus on no-frills regional casinos, a sector that has been doing well lately because they attract big players rather than families and conference goers, analysts said.

When Standard General first became involved with its Twin River stake in 2016, it was generating $ 50 million in annual earnings. It is now projected to grow to $ 200 million. As Twin River president, Kim is aiming to make $ 500 million a year, he said.

With the exception of Bally & # 39; s, all Twin River casinos have been in green since it reopened in May, Kim said.

"It's amazing how the behavior recovers," said Kim. "I think the spending has been a little bit better (in casinos) than on discretionary purchases. People like to play. "