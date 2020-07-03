Beverly Naya produces the documentary Skin on Netflix

An hour-long documentary "Skin" compiles the stories of black women in Nigeria who have been treated differently for having dark skin. They speak openly about the pressures of being defined by their skin color.

In many parts of Africa, light-skinned women are considered more beautiful. Unlike their dark-skinned counterparts, they are likely to succeed in fields like entertainment, marketing, and the tourism industry.

Naya told CNN that she was inspired to produce the documentary because she suffered from low self-esteem when she was intimidated by her skin color while growing up in the UK.

"He had crooked teeth and had really bad eczema," said Naya, whose full name is Beverly Ifunaya Bassey. "And even though I fixed my teeth and my skin cleared over time, the damage was already done to my mental state and how I viewed myself. So as I got older, I realized that I just didn't feel beautiful".

Naya said that at age 20 she started working to regain self-confidence. learning to love herself and launching a campaign against bullying.

"I want to inspire young people to love themselves. And I decided to use my documentary & # 39; Skin & # 39; because I didn't want to restrict my message to a small community. I knew it was important to take the message further." Naya said.

Media representation of dark skin.

A preference for light-skinned societies dates from slavery in the 17th century, according to a 2020 report published in the magazine E-International Relations.

Slave masters had a special preference for lighter-skinned slaves, who were assigned less difficult indoor chores rather than often horrible outdoor chores, according to the report.

Naya, 31, says media portrayals of dark-skinned people have contributed to colorism.

"In magazines, like a charity ad, for example, you see a poor dark-skinned boy asking for donations, but on the front of the same magazine there is a beautiful light-skinned boy portrayed as beautiful," he said.

"Subconsciously it records in a child's mind that black is poor and fair skin is beautiful. The way information is received can affect the mind," he said.

In the documentary, another British-Nigerian actress, Diana Yekini, remembers being told by a lighting technician in a Nigerian movie in 2017 that if she didn't lighten her skin to become lighter, she would stop getting a job.

Yekini said that social perceptions of skin color have infiltrated the entertainment industry, where many dark-skinned women are denied roles.

"The problem is, regardless of how amazing you were, you could kill him, you could be fabulous, you could be what they secretly want, but if you're not fair, that's it," he said in the documentary.

Skin whitening

Dr. Shakirat Gold-Olufadi, a dermatologist at Ibadan University Hospital, Nigeria, says that one way for dark-skinned women to avoid discrimination is through the use of bleaches or skin whiteners..

She says that some body creams and tonics have high whitening components and are used by women to achieve lighter skin.

"Some people think that people with lighter skin are more attractive, so they start to whiten their skin to feel that way," he told CNN.

According to global industry analysts, the global skin lightening market will reach $ 31.2 billion by 2024, with large markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Additionally, bleaching products are the fourth most sought-after household item by African women after staples like soap, milk and tea, according to a report by the University of Washington.

Teniola Kashaam, a Nigerian-based makeup artist, said in the documentary that she began to whiten her skin when she was 19 because she was not feeling attractive.

"At that time, there were a lot of people like aunts, random people saying to me, 'Oh, you're so black, you're so black.'" It felt like that meant I'm not beautiful. Maybe she needed to be lighter to look more attractive, "she said in the documentary.

Kashaam says he used skin whitening creams, scrubs, and pills to change the color of his skin.

While no longer whitening, Kashaam said in the film that, at the time, she felt more beautiful with fair skin and had to work on her self-esteem to accept her natural skin color.

Gold-Olufadi says that skin whitening can have negative health effects.

She says that skin whitening agents have some components that reduce the protective effect of melanin in darker-skinned people and may increase the risk of skin cancer.

According to Gold-Olufadi, some whitening agents also have content that can adversely affect other organs in the body.

"There is something called mercury found in bleaching creams. Mercury can affect other organs in the body, such as the kidney. It also has some adverse neurological effects," he said.

To minimize skin whitening, some African countries have banned beauty products with skin whitening agents.

In 2017, the Ghana Food and Drug Authority issued a ban on the import of products containing hydroquinone, a skin lightening chemical.

And Rwanda imposed a nationwide ban on skin whitening products in 2019.

But Gold-Olufadi says legislation on bleaching agents must go hand in hand with sensitivity to the health risks of bleaching.

"I am happy with the ban on bleaching agents as they are a threat, but we must also take time to understand why people bleach and then educate them on how they can care for their skin," she said.

Self love

Naya, who produced the documentary, says that one way to minimize skin whitening and combat colorism is to create an environment where darker-skinned women feel loved and beautiful.

"From an early age, we must begin to affirm the beauty of dark skin so that girls can grow up safe from being black. If we don't, they will collect the wrong information elsewhere," she said.

There needs to be conversations about how women with skin like hers are portrayed, she added.

Naya says her documentary has been well received, with many women personally sharing their experiences of colorism with her.

"I am very honored by the response to my documentary and I am happy that many women are learning to love their skin through it," she said.