Beware of Biden-Sanders' radical left-handed manifesto: Devine

Joe Biden signed the death warrant for his campaign last week, even if he doesn't know it. The joint manifesto he published with Bernie Sanders is 110 pages of radical left-wing policies, from a $ 2 trillion climate agenda that kills work to the removal of cash bail and the dismantling of border protection.

He betrays working class voters that Biden claims to represent and destroys any claim that he is a "moderate."

As Sanders boasted, Biden would be "the most progressive president since FDR."

Well-meaning people could put their fingers in their ears and vote for Biden out of nostalgia for a Democratic Party that no longer exists or out of exhaustion from the relentless anti-Trump bombardment.

But with his document "Unity Task Forces", Biden has only shown that it is an empty shell. Old Joe, who was for the police and workers, law and order, left a long time ago. His body is there but, like his party, it has been invaded by the socialist left.

According to Biden's manifesto, "Climate change is a global emergency" that requires "decarbonizing" American industries and eliminating carbon dioxide emissions at "net zero."

It's the green New Deal on steroids.

It will phase out energy from fossil fuels by 2035, also known as "commit to removing carbon pollution from power plants by 2035."

Within five years, "we will install 500 million solar panels, including eight million solar roofs and community solar energy systems, and 60,000 wind turbines made in the United States."

Please note that "made in America" ​​solar panels are not mentioned. The only way to install 500 million solar panels in five years is to buy them in China. In other countries, such as Australia, that have followed this path, the result is cheap, poor-quality solar systems that crumble in five years.

Of course, we will have to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and pay the Green Climate Fund, the United Nations bribery fund that grants subsidies to China, even though China does not contribute a penny.

This is a direct transfer of funds from American taxpayers to the Chinese Communist Party. All right, Joe.

Hilariously, the document states that all of this will result in lower electricity bills.

It's a fantasy. The prosperity of the United States has been based on cheap energy from fossil fuels. That will end with Biden's plan. Where will the base charging power come from when the sun doesn't shine and the wind doesn't blow?

Almost two thirds of our electricity comes from fossil fuels, and the experience of countries like Australia and Germany is that switching to wind and solar energy increases the cost of electricity.

Take California, which has taxed zero emissions by 2045. Electricity prices are 60 percent higher, on average, than in the rest of the United States and rose five times faster between 2011 and 2017, according to a study by Environmental Progress .

Naturally, the nation's most radical green groups are very dumb with the Biden-Sanders manifesto.

The word "union" appears 49 times in the document and "working families" 17 times, as Biden claims that high-paying fossil fuel jobs and pensions in places like Pennsylvania and Ohio will magically transform into new climate jobs, building turbines wind power. and electric cars and climate reconditioning 4 million homes.

To pay for all of this, Biden promises to raise taxes. At least he's honest about it.

It will increase the maximum income tax rate by almost two points and the corporate tax rate by seven points, undoing the engine that powered the Trump economy.

In other words, he plans to punish wealth creators and redistribute their money to an ever-expanding class of supplicants. Not that it's enough.

There is much more to fear in the 50,000 word manifesto.

Biden will abandon the school choice and eliminate or hinder charter schools. That fits with his comments in May to an MSNBC public education forum when he said: "The charter schools are gone."

It will also "eliminate high-risk standardized tests that unfairly label students."

Crime will also follow the de Blasio model, which has been so successful in increasing crime rates in New York.

"Eliminate the use of bail in cash" tops the list, along with "decriminalizing marijuana use."

Biden's campaign vehemently denies that he supports the fading of the police. But in an interview with activist Ady Barkan on digital media site NowThis News last week, he said, "Yes, absolutely," when asked if "we can redirect some of the (police) funds."

Redirecting "some" police funds is an understatement to underfund the police, at least partially.

It tells you that it has common cause with anti-police destroyers. The same goes for the fact that a Biden campaign staff member mocked the police as worse than "pigs" in tweets that also used the hashtag #Defundpolice.

Biden also talks on both sides of his mouth about fracking. He said during a debate in April that he would ban oil and gas fracking, which represents 10 million jobs and has catapulted the United States to the world's top producer.

His campaign subsequently insisted that he will not touch fracking.

But his manifesto will ban fracking on "federal land and water." The Energy Research Institute says the policy will reduce revenue by $ 6 billion nationally over the next 15 years and cut 270,000 jobs in the United States.

Just what we need in an economy paralyzed by a pandemic.

The biggest clue to the destructive ideology that drives the Biden-Sanders manifesto is the word "equity," which appears 34 times.

Equity means equality of results, not equality of opportunity. It is the DNA of Marxism and everything bad flows from it, as we saw in the Soviet Union, Mao's China, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.

This is not a path to electoral success. Democrats follow the same path to oblivion that the Australian Labor Party and the United Kingdom Labor Party did last year, with similar agendas.

No matter how many New York Times columnists try to create an image of Biden as Scranton's "working-class Joe," "a man who is not ideological," or make excuses for him not to debate President Trump, the charade is untenable.

At some point the mask will slip.

Disastrous Blasio deserves an art attack

Congratulations to Mayor de Blasio for turning a patch on Fifth Avenue into a lightning rod for disharmony.

On Saturday, a woman screaming, "Reimburse the police," threw a bucket of black paint on her yellow BLM "mural" in front of the Trump Tower, the second paint attack in a week.

"Do you want to shell out the police for blacks?" Bevelyn Beatty yelled, as the police tried to prevent her from smearing the paint. We love our police! Reimburse our police!

Then, on Sunday morning, a Trump supporter on knee pads carefully branded "Trump 2020" alongside official Hizzoner graffiti.

It turns out that De Blasio has provided a perfect place for New Yorkers to protest his disastrous reign.