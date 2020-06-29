Beware of False Coronavirus Antibody Tests, FBI Warns





The FBI said this month that scammers promote false or unproven antibody tests and sell them to people to steal Social Security numbers or health insurance information.

Antibody tests are used to determine if someone has been infected with Covid-19 in the past and has since developed antibodies, which protect the body from re-infection with Covid-19.

Some of the antibody tests have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, and all have been previously tested by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health or another government agency. But it's not easy to make that distinction when you're offered an antibody test over the phone.

The FBI said offering him proof is a sign that he is being scammed. Labs test patients who request them, and if marketers offer free tests or offer incentives to get one, that's a red flag.