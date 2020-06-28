Beyoncé announces new visual album, & # 39; Black is King & # 39;

"Black is King" is based on music from "The Lion King: The Gift," which was a soundtrack to the 2019 remake of Disney's "The Lion King" produced by Beyoncé.
The visual album will include appearances by some of the featured artists on "The Lion King: The Gift" and other special guests, the producers said. It was written, directed, and produced by Beyoncé.
Featured artists in "The Lion King: The Gift" include Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and Tierra Whack, though the producers have not said exactly who will appear on the visual album.
The project "reinvents the lessons of & # 39; The Lion King & # 39; for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," the statement said.
"& # 39; Black Is King & # 39; is an affirmation of a great purpose, with exuberant images that celebrate the resistance and culture of blacks," said the producers. "The film highlights the beauty of tradition and black excellence."