Beyoncé announces new visual album, & # 39; Black is King & # 39;

"Black is King" will premiere on Disney + on July 31, according to a press release from Streamer and Beyoncé & # 39; s Parkwood Entertainment.

"Black is King" is based on music from "The Lion King: The Gift," which was a soundtrack to the 2019 remake of Disney's "The Lion King" produced by Beyoncé.

The visual album will include appearances by some of the featured artists on "The Lion King: The Gift" and other special guests, the producers said. It was written, directed, and produced by Beyoncé.

Featured artists in "The Lion King: The Gift" include Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and Tierra Whack, though the producers have not said exactly who will appear on the visual album.