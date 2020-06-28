Beyoncé announces new visual album, & # 39; Black is King & # 39;

"Black is King" will premiere on Disney + on July 31, according to a press release from Streamer and Beyoncé & # 39; s Parkwood Entertainment.

"Black is King" is based on music from "The Lion King: The Gift," which was a soundtrack to the 2019 remake of Disney's "The Lion King" produced by Beyoncé.

The visual album will include appearances by some of the featured artists on "The Lion King: The Gift" and other special guests, the producers said. It was written, directed, and produced by Beyoncé.

Featured artists in "The Lion King: The Gift" include Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and Tierra Whack, though the producers have not said exactly who will appear on the visual album.

The project "reinvents the lessons of & # 39; The Lion King & # 39; for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," the statement said.

"& # 39; Black Is King & # 39; is an affirmation of a great purpose, with exuberant images that celebrate the resistance and culture of blacks," said the producers. "The film highlights the beauty of tradition and black excellence."

The trailer for "Black is King" is on Beyoncé's website.

