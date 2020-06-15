Beyoncé demands that officers be charged for the death of Breonna Taylor

Beyoncé called for the prosecution of Louisville police officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in an open letter addressed to the Kentucky attorney general on Sunday.

In the letter, posted on the singer's official website, Beyoncé addressed Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and demanded justice for Taylor's family, who "couldn't take the time to prosecute and cry."

"Three months have passed, and the LMPD investigations have created more questions than answers," Beyoncé wrote. "The report of his incident indicates that Ms. Taylor was not injured, but we know that she was shot at least eight times."

"LMPD officials say they were announced before entering Ms. Taylor's apartment, but her boyfriend who was with her, as well as several neighbors, say this is not true."

"Three months have passed, zero arrests have been made and no officers have been fired," added the Grammy winner. "The LMPD investigation was turned over to his office, and yet all officers involved in the shooting continue to be LMPD employees. Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly and officers Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison must be held accountable for their actions."

The mother of three children asked Cameron to file criminal charges against the three officers, transparency in the investigation of Taylor's death, and practices "resulting in the repeated death of unarmed black citizens."

"Don't let this case fall into the pattern of not acting after a terrible tragedy," said Beyoncé. With each death of a black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow.

"This is your chance to end that pattern. Take quick and decisive action to accuse officers. The next few months may not look like the last three.

Taylor, 26, who was studying to become a nurse, was shot eight times by agents conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found in his home.

The city of Louisville last week banned the use of controversial "do not touch" orders.