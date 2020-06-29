Beyoncé honored at the BET 2020 Awards

Michelle Obama presented the honor to the superstar, who is also friends with the former first lady.
Obama praised Beyoncé for her passion, accomplishments, and activism.
"For my girl, I just want to say that you inspire me," Obama said. "You inspire us all."
Beyoncé dedicated her honor to all those who have been marching in support of racial equality.
"Their voices are being heard and they are showing our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain," he said in a prerecorded acceptance speech. "Now we have one more thing we must do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I encourage you to continue taking action. Continue to change and dismantle the racist and unequal system."
"We have to vote as if our life depended on it, because it is so," he added.
The superstar singer and actress was chosen in recognition of her BeyGOOD initiative, through which she has established various academic and philanthropic foundations.
More recently, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beyoncé partnered with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative, supporting Houston communities of color that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
Beyoncé also donated to support organizations on the ground that work to meet the physical and mental health needs of the most vulnerable people.
Founded to offer programming for the black community, BET celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and the award ceremony marked its 20th anniversary.