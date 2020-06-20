Beyoncé releases surprise single & # 39; Black Parade & # 39; June 16

Beyoncé didn't let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises: a new single called "Black Parade."

"I will return to the south, I will return to where my roots were not diluted", sings Beyoncé, opening the song. At various points in Friday's release, the singer tells listeners to "follow my parade."

The song's proceeds will benefit small businesses owned by Black, a message titled "Black Parade Route" said on the singer's website. The post included links to dozens of black-owned businesses.

“Happy June 19th. Being black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right ”, said the message.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned that they were free. Although the Emancipation Proclamation of 1862 freed slaves in the South from January 1, 1863, it was not enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War two years later. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but the news did not reach the last black slaves until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.

"We have rhythm, we are proud, we were born kings, we were born tribes," Beyoncé sings toward the end of the nearly five-minute song.

Juneteenth, typically a day of joy and pain, was marked with a new urgency this year, amid week-long protests over police brutality and racism caused by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Beyoncé spoke on social media in the wake of Floyd's death.

"We are broken and we are upset. We can't normalize this pain, ”he said in an Instagram video asking people to sign a petition demanding justice for Floyd.

The singer also joined the lawsuit against the officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead in March by agents who broke into her Kentucky home. Beyoncé wrote in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers "must be held accountable for their actions." Cameron has called for patience in the middle of an investigation, but the Louisville mayor announced Friday that one of the officers would be fired.

The release of "Black Parade" is the singer's latest philanthropic effort. In April, it announced that its charity BeyGOOD would partner with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Start Small campaign to provide $ 6 million in relief funds to a variety of groups working to meet basic needs in cities like Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans.

It is also the singer's latest surprise release, who along with husband Jay-Z released the nine-song album "Everything Is Love" in 2018 without notice. In 2013, Beyoncé released the self-titled album "Beyoncé", also without notice.

"I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate, even in the midst of the fight," he wrote in an Instagram post announcing the release of "Black Parade." "Keep remembering our beauty, strength and power."