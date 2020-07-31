Beyoncé releases visual celebration album & # 39; Black Is King & # 39;

The album, based on the singer's soundtrack album "The Lion King: The Gift" for the remake of the 2019 Disney movie, reinvents the film's lessons for "today's young kings and queens in looking for their own crowns, "Disney + said at a launch, and it's a" celebratory memory for the world about the black experience. "

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter and Kelly Rowland star

The vibrant film album was produced over the course of a year and features a diverse cast and crew from multiple locations where it was filmed, including New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

The singer, who also executive-directed and produced the work, first teased the album's trailer on YouTube on July 19, in a video that has already garnered more than 2.7 million views.

The album includes full length videos for tracks including "My Power", "Brown Skin Girl", "Mood 4 Eva" and "Already".

You can watch the "Ya" video, featuring Shatta Wale and Major Lazer, and share it on Beyoncé's official YouTube channel, below.

Beyoncé's first visual album was self-titled "Beyoncé", released in 2013, with hit songs "Drunk In Love" and "XO".

Her second visual album, "Lemonade," released to HBO in 2016, was a dreamy and powerful mix of images, spoken words, confessions, and lyrics with themes of love, betrayal, empowerment, tribalism, and family.
Decoding of Beyonce & # 39; s & # 39; Lemonade & # 39;
Earlier that year, Beyoncé released her hit song "Formation" from the album, featuring a video with images closely aligned to the Black Lives Matter movement.
A scene in the video shows a young African American man in a hoodie, dancing in front of a line of police wearing riot gear; then the words "Stop Shooting Us" appear in graffiti on a wall.

There was some controversy over the video and over the Black Panther-style outfits worn by the dancers in a halftime performance on the Super Bowl rink.

Some police departments argued that the images were anti-law enforcement. Fans, however, supported the singer, with one person tweeting: "The American police are intimidating Beyoncé because she asked that the police not murder the blacks, please and thank you."

