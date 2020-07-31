Beyoncé releases visual celebration album & # 39; Black Is King & # 39;

The album, based on the singer's soundtrack album "The Lion King: The Gift" for the remake of the 2019 Disney movie, reinvents the film's lessons for "today's young kings and queens in looking for their own crowns, "Disney + said at a launch, and it's a" celebratory memory for the world about the black experience. "

The vibrant film album was produced over the course of a year and features a diverse cast and crew from multiple locations where it was filmed, including New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London and Belgium.

The singer, who also executive-directed and produced the work, first teased the album's trailer on YouTube on July 19, in a video that has already garnered more than 2.7 million views.

The album includes full length videos for tracks including "My Power", "Brown Skin Girl", "Mood 4 Eva" and "Already".