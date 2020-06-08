Beyoncé supports Black Lives Matter and calls the music industry sexist

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter made a powerful statement about the Black Lives Matter movement and sexism in the music industry during YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" virtual graduation on Saturday.

The singer began by congratulating high school seniors who persevered for an unprecedented time in the country.

"Congratulations to the class of 2020, you have come here in the midst of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and a worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless murder of another unarmed black human being. And yet you made it, we are so proud of you ", said.

Beyoncé highlighted the Black Lives Matter protests that have taken place across the country.

Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the worlds know that black lives matter. The murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many others have left us all broken. It has left the whole country looking for answers. We have seen that our collective hearts, when put into positive action, could start the wheels of change. The real change has begun with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates that we celebrate today, ”he said.

He also mentioned the sexism that still prevails in the music industry and how he had to carve out his own path to success. Although the process was "scary" in his own words, building his own company was a turning point in his life, "I know how difficult it is to go out and bet on yourself."

“The entertainment business is still very sexist. It's still very male dominated and as a woman I didn't see enough female role models to give me a chance at what I knew I had to do: direct my label and management company, direct my movies and produce my tours, which meant property, owning my teachers, owning my art, owning my future and writing my own story. There were not enough black women sitting at the table. So I had to go and cut that wood and build my own table. Then I had to invite the best to sit down. That meant hiring women, outsiders, low-income people, people who were overlooked and expected to be seen, "she said.

She mentioned how race and gender played a role in music corporations that overlooked some talented candidates.

“Many of the best creatives and entrepreneurs, who although highly qualified and talented, were repeatedly rejected as executives in large corporations because they were women or because of racial disparities. And I have been very proud to provide you with a place at my table. One of the main purposes of my art for many years has been dedicated to show the beauty of blacks to the world, our history, our depth and the value of black lives. I have done my best to remove the veil of appeasement for those who may feel uncomfortable with our excellence, "he said.

"For young women, our future leaders, know that you are about to make the world go round. I see you. You are all that the world needs. Make those power moves. Be excellent. And for young kings, lean towards your vulnerability and redefines masculinity. Lead with the heart. There are many different ways to be brilliant. I believe that you and every human being is born with a masterly gift. Don't let the world make you feel that you have to look a certain way to be brilliant. And no, you don't have to speak in a certain way to be brilliant, but you have to spread your gift across the planet in a way that is truly you. "

“To all those who feel different. If you are part of a group called "other," a group that doesn't have a chance to be the center of the stage, create your own stage and have them see you. Your rarity is beautiful, your blackness is beautiful. Your compassion, your understanding, your fight for people who may be different from you, is beautiful. I hope you continue to go into the world and show them that you will never stop being yourself. That it's your time now, make them see you. "

The all-day celebration honored seniors who were unable to have a graduation ceremony in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. It also features words of encouragement from Barack and Michelle Obama, BTS, and Lady Gaga, as well as musical performances by Chloe x Halle, Lizzo, and the New York Philharmonic and Katy Perry.

"Dear Class of 2020" is just one of many virtual graduation ceremonies that have been held to celebrate the class of 2020. Originally scheduled for June 6, "Dear Class of 2020" was rescheduled to be delayed one day in honor of the memorial service for George Floyd, who died May 25 at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

See the live broadcast here.