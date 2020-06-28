Beyoncé will release new visual album & # 39; Black Is King & # 39; at Disney +

Surprisingly, Disney Plus announced that a new visual Beyoncé album, "Black Is King," inspired by "The Lion King," will hit the streaming service next month.

"Black Is King", written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, will premiere globally on Disney Plus on July 31, 2020. That is just after the first anniversary of the theatrical release of the new Disney version of "The Lion King. , for which Queen Bey voiced Nala (and which was released on Disney Plus in January).

A one-minute teaser for "Black Is King" was released Saturday night on beyonce.com.

KANYE WEST MAKES A 10 YEAR DEAL WITH GAP FOR THE & # 39; YEEZY GAP & # 39;

The film is based on music from "The Lion King: The Gift," released last year along with the Disney photo, and stars the album's featured artists and a few special appearances. The Beyoncé-produced album features Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, as well as African artists such as Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage , Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.

"'Black Is King" is a celebratory memory for the world about the Black experience, "said Parkwood Entertainment of Disney and Beyoncé in announcing the visual album." The film is a story for all ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A gathering of shared generational cultures and beliefs, a story of how the people who were left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a determined future. "

According to the companies, Beyoncé's visual album reinvents the lessons of "The Lion King" for "today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns." The film was in production for a year with a cast and crew representing "diversity and connectivity."

THE TIKTOK APP ADDS ALL THE PRINCE'S MUSIC CATALOG

"Black Is King" pays tribute to the travels of black families over time. The visual album tells the story of "a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity." His ancestors help guide him to his destiny, and with his father's teachings and guidance of his childhood love, he gains the virtues necessary to reclaim his home and throne.

"These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through today's black voices, now sitting in their own power," according to the announcement. "‘ Black Is King "is a statement of great purpose, with lush images celebrating black resistance and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and black excellence. "

On June 19, Beyoncé unexpectedly released "Black Parade," co-written with her husband Jay-Z, focused on black empowerment and focused on Black Lives Matter's national protests following the murder of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd, by the police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney Plus recently stopped offering its seven-day free trial offer, a move leading up to the service's July 3 premiere of the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton".