Beyoncé writes letter to Kentucky attorney general demanding justice for Breonna Taylor







In the letter, Beyoncé repeatedly notes that three months have passed since Taylor's death and that "LMPD investigations have created more questions than answers," pointing to what she says are discrepancies in the incident report and the officers' claims. from LMPD. She notes that all officers involved in the incident are still employed.

Beyoncé asks Cameron, a Republican, to file criminal charges against the three officers; commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of officers' conduct; and investigate the LMPD's response to Taylor's murder, as well as "widespread practices that result in the repeated death of unarmed black citizens."

"Don't let this case fall into the pattern of not acting after a terrible tragedy," the letter, dated Sunday and signed by Beyoncé, reads.