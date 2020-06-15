Beyoncé writes letter to Kentucky attorney general demanding justice for Breonna Taylor

In the letter, Beyoncé repeatedly notes that three months have passed since Taylor's death and that "LMPD investigations have created more questions than answers," pointing to what she says are discrepancies in the incident report and the officers' claims. from LMPD. She notes that all officers involved in the incident are still employed.
Beyoncé asks Cameron, a Republican, to file criminal charges against the three officers; commit to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of officers' conduct; and investigate the LMPD's response to Taylor's murder, as well as "widespread practices that result in the repeated death of unarmed black citizens."
"Don't let this case fall into the pattern of not acting after a terrible tragedy," the letter, dated Sunday and signed by Beyoncé, reads.
The star's official website released a copy of the letter. CNN is communicating with the attorney general's office to confirm receipt and request a response.
"Three months have passed, and the Breonna Taylor family is still awaiting justice," Beyoncé writes.
At the end of the letter posted on her website, she links to two petitions demanding that the officers involved be fired.
He concludes by writing the letter: "With every death of a black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: death itself and the inaction and delays that follow. This is your chance to end that pattern. Decisive action to accuse the officers. The next few months can't look like the last three. "
Earlier this month, Beyoncé marked what would have been Taylor's 27th birthday on Instagram.
In a statement provided to CNN on Sunday by attorney Lonita Baker, Taylor's family expressed gratitude that Beyoncé and others have called for justice in the case.
"It has been over 3 months since Breonna was killed. Her killers are still in uniform. Meanwhile, the Mayor of Atlanta yesterday called for the immediate termination of his officer and criminal charges were filed in Minnesota and Georgia. Here, we can't even see an investigation file, "the statement said.
"It is time for our elected leaders, including Mayor Greg Fischer and AG Daniel Cameron, to stop hiding under the guise of a failed investigation and to do the right thing" by shooting and charging all officers responsible for Taylor's death, he continued. Taylor's family statement. .