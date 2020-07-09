Bianca Williams: British athlete calls for a 'rigorous' investigation about the handcuff incident

Williams had been in West London's Maida Vale neighborhood with her partner, the Portuguese 400-meter record Ricardo dos Santos, and her three-month-old son when police arrested them last weekend.

An independent investigation is now "necessary," says Williams, "since the Metropolitan Police has shown that they cannot be trusted to investigate a complaint themselves, as they have publicly stated that there has been no misconduct."

"They posted these findings on Twitter before taking a single step to formally record or investigate why their actions caused so much distress to our family."

Handcuff procedures

Williams said in the statement that she and her partner had received an apology from the police, but "not for the totally unjustified actions that officers took against our family."

He added: "We are now communicating with the IOPC through our attorneys and will fully assist with the investigation, which we hope will be rigorous."

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police apologized to the couple for "distress caused", although the organization did not apologize for stopping traffic.

Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has said the Metropolitan Police will undergo a review of its handcuff procedures after officers handcuffed Williams and his partner.

A senior official was commissioned to conduct the review after the incident, Dick told lawmakers Wednesday.

"I don't want, and I don't think I will, run a police service where handcuffs are routine. It must always be justified and the justification must be in the law and written down," he said.

"After seeing a number of issues raised in the past few weeks, I said to one of my senior officers, 'Can you review our handcuff practices to make sure it hasn't become a breach in certain situations because I don't should do ".

The review will examine the numbers of stops and searches carried out by the London police.

"I also got a new use of the force oversight group, which involves community members and they will look for … these specific instances as well as data," said Dick, who offered his own apologies to Williams and His partner.

"My senior officer apologized to Ms. Williams for the distress it clearly caused her, and I say so, too. So if there are lessons to be learned from them, we will learn them and I am seeing handcuffing as a specific problem."

& # 39; Racial profiing & # 39;

British Athletics told CNN: "We are aware of the very distressing images of Bianca Williams and her partner being handcuffed by the police outside their home over the weekend. Our staff has been in contact with her and will be available to anyone help as required. " "

Earlier this week, Williams had accused the Metropolitan Police of "racial profiling."

Images The incident, which was posted on social media by the couple's coach and Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie, appears to show two people, although their faces are not visible, being pulled out of a car.

When a police officer asks him to get out of the car, a man is heard asking "What for?"

Once out of the car, two other officers approach the woman who says "he did nothing".

The woman becomes increasingly anxious and screams: "My son is in the car […] I don't want you to take care of him." Officers tell him to "relax" and "get out of the car."

Christie then posted a message on social media referring to the incident: "The police detained two of my athletes today, both international athletes, both parents of a three-month-old baby who was with them, and both handcuffed outside their home […] Was the car the suspect or "The black family that led to such a violent confrontation and ultimately an accusation that the car smelled of grass but refused to do a drug test on the road."

"It is always the same with Ricardo. They think he is driving a stolen vehicle, or that he has been smoking cannabis. It is a racial profile," Williams said. saying The Times of London newspaper.

"They spoke to him as if he was nothing, as if he were worth nothing. As if he were simply, as if he were scum. It was horrible," Williams told CNN.

Williams told CNN that when the police approached her, her first priority was the safety of her young son.

"He is our son, and his safety is everything to us. We don't know what will happen to the police, the police are so unpredictable," he said.

"We are raising a black boy who will then go to school alone and he will do things alone. We will have to get used to it and teach him that … he may have been arrested by the police for the color of his skin. It is surprising that we have to tell him to our son this to be honest, "Williams told CNN.

A statement by Metropolitan Police on Sunday said a car had been stopped in the W9 area on Saturday afternoon around 1:25 pm local time after he was seen "suspiciously driving."

Stop and search statistics

"After a search of the vehicle, the man and the woman, nothing was found. No arrests were made and the occupants were allowed to leave," the statement said.

Dos Santos told CNN that he had been detained 15 times since December 2017. He said that the police had previously accused him of driving a stolen vehicle, and mistakenly described him as someone who was selling drugs and carrying weapons.

Speaking of Saturday's incident, he said, "The bad thing is that it didn't affect me as much as it should, because for me I feel like this is my new normal. Unfortunately, this is my normal. It has happened so often that it has become a second nature, "he told CNN.

Earlier this year, UK government data showed that between April 2018 and March 2019, there were four stops and searches for every 1,000 white people, compared to 38 for every 1,000 black people in England and Wales.

Racism in the United Kingdom may attract less attention than in the United States, but it is no less present. An exclusive CNN / Savanta ComRes poll found that many black people in the UK are twice as likely as white people to say that the police have not treated them with respect.

Blacks are also twice as likely as whites to say that the UK police are institutionally racist; among whites, little more than a quarter believe it.

On Monday, Police Commander Helen Harper said officials were "interested in speaking personally with the occupants of the vehicle to discuss what happened and what concerns they have."

Harper said the Professional Standards Directorate had reviewed the arrest and were "pleased" that there were no misconduct issues after reviewing the officer's body camera images, social media images and details of the incident. .

"However, that does not mean that there is not something to learn from every interaction we have with the public. We want to listen and speak to those who raise concerns, to understand more about the problems raised and what else we can do to explain police actions. "he said in a statement.

"Where we could have interacted in a better way, we have to consider what we should have done differently and embrace that learning for the future."