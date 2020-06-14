Biden accuses Trump of "giving credibility" to "racist f – ks"

Joe Biden almost accused President Trump of giving credibility to "racist f-ks" during a speech in Philadelphia last week, but he stopped just short of uttering the insult.

The farce, caught on Saturday by The Sun, occurred Thursday during a roundtable discussion, as Biden recounted what he described as Trump's story of racially divisive statements.

"When a president speaks, no matter how good or bad he is, people listen," the alleged Democratic presidential candidate said of his opponent.

"And when he talks and gives credibility to these racists," Biden said before hesitating and then saying "friends."

"I better see my language. People out there, come out from under the rocks, "he said.

Trump began his 2016 campaign by denouncing "Mexican rapists" and, in 2017, praised "very good people on both sides" of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Biden complained.

Biden did not mention his most recent and widely condemned comment to Charlamagne Tha God, after the radio presenter told him in an interview that he was an undecided voter.

"Then you're not black," said Biden.