Biden and Trump: Why do doctors say age attacks can be & # 39; dangerous & # 39 ;?

Depending on who wins the election in November, a record will be broken: Joe Biden, 77, could be the oldest candidate to win a first-term presidency or Donald Trump, 74, and the oldest president, could become in The oldest second-term president.

But doctors with expertise in brain aging urge voters not to focus too much on age alone.

"Many people assume that an older brain is not that good, but that is not necessarily true. We know that as people get older, they become wiser. They have more experience solving problems. They have less anxiety. When we are younger We tend to worry more about peer pressure. We try to manage for the future. When you get older, you solve a lot of problems in your life, and there is a feeling of being there and doing it. "Small said. "Mental resilience is developed, which is an important asset of an older person."

& # 39; Sleepy & # 39; or 'something is missing'

Age should not be considered as a single factor of discrimination, according to Dr. Richard Isaacson, a member of the McKnight Brain Research Foundation.

"I don't really think of age as a discriminatory factor in terms of when to choose someone who will be in a leadership position, even if they are in the most powerful position in the country," said Isaacson. "What I would say is that you have to choose the best person for the job."

Earlier this year, Trump and his allies began to focus on Biden's mental fitness as an attack strategy.

The campaign threw out personal insults and unfounded innuendo, calling him "Sleepy Joe" and highlighting moments when he stumbled over words in the campaign: a strategy that appeared to be an intensified version of Trump's 2016 playbook, when he and his allies, without evidence, shedding doubt on Hillary Clinton's health.

The attacks by Trump and his allies fueled Biden's tendency to stumble over words, use the wrong word, or interrupt himself amid long responses by saying "anyway" and changing course. For supporters of a former vice president who in December 2018 called himself a "hoax machine," those verbal tics have long been a part of Biden's public persona. They become even more forgivable to their followers for Biden's opening up on overcoming a stutter.

In a weekend interview with "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace, Trump said Biden is "mentally fired," "he can't put two sentences together," and "he's not competent to be president."

Biden's aides have said that by questioning Biden's mental capacity, the president directs the campaign toward issues of character and fitness.

"This is silly, because it is 10,000 times worse for him," a Biden adviser said in April about Trump. Biden's advisers and Democratic allies have pointed out that Trump is guilty of many of the same verbal tics for which he is attacking Biden, and he often lies and embraces conspiracy theories.

As an example of how easily Trump could be parodied, Biden's aides pointed to a video from "The Daily Show" in which comments by Fox News presenters and commentators on Biden's mental acuity were interspersed with videos of the Trump's own verbal comments.

Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates tweeted the video "The Daily Show" , which has been viewed millions of times on Twitter, on March 25, in response to Trump spokesman Matt Wolking, who tweeted: "When was the last time Joe Biden was lucid?"

"Asking voters to assess candidates' mental states is a catastrophic proposition for Donald Trump, so we will never discourage him from going there," Bates said.

In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash in Delaware in May, Biden's first in-person interview since the coronavirus pandemic shut him out of the campaign, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate also responded to Trump and his campaign's frequent suggestions of reelection that Biden is senile or has missed a step.

When asked how he would respond to those attacks, Biden said to Bash, "Look at me."

"Look, I mean, it's about a guy who's missing a step," he said of Trump. "He's missing something. I don't want to nickname him, but this is a guy who seems to have trouble controlling his own emotions."

Throughout Trump's presidency, experts have called for his mental health to be evaluated. In 2018, the White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson received an urgent letter from dozens of doctors and health professionals urging him to perform basic mental health tests on the President.

While reviews of the physical exams of the past five presidents show only a brief mention of mental health and none of the records include a reading of the mental health tests, that letter from doctors noted that mental evaluations are routine during physical exams, especially for patients who are over 66 years old. Trump is 74 years old. Medicare guidelines suggest that patients in this age range should be screened for cognitive function and neuronal health.

The White House has rejected questions about Trump's mental fitness, calling them "embarrassing and ridiculous." They said mental health testing was not something that Trump would suffer. It will be up to Trump what information he shares with the public.

& # 39; Our brains age like the rest of our bodies & # 39;

General research suggests that the cumulative skills, memory, and knowledge of the average person, known as "crystallized skills," tend to improve until we reach age 60, and then stabilize until around age 80.

"Our brains age like the rest of our bodies," said Small.

"We know that our brains actually shrink over time. The connections between different brain regions are not as tight as when we are younger, and there are accumulations of abnormal protein deposits, what we call amyloid plaques and tau nodes, which are they accumulate in areas of the brain that control thought and memory, "Small said. "This is a very gradual process for the average person. These problems do not affect their daily functioning. But when it reaches a certain threshold, it becomes problematic."

In other words, there's a difference between stumbling over a few words while on the campaign trail and actually experiencing a debilitating decline in cognitive function, Small said.

"Age, in fact, is the biggest risk factor for developing cognitive decline. But people must realize that this is a lifelong process. In fact, at age 45 for the average person, his memory is not as good as before. " Years ago, but these common age-related memory problems, such as forgetting where you put your keys or glasses, or having a problem finding words, tend to be relatively stable over time and don't interfere with our daily function. said.

"When a person's cognitive decline makes them depend on others for their daily needs, that is the definition of dementia, and that is when there is a concern and doctors prescribe medication, but whenever someone is concerned about their memory, it is a good idea find out if this is a problem situation or just a normal part of aging, "Small added. "Just because someone is older doesn't mean they have cognitive decline that interferes with their daily lives."

To make a clinical diagnosis around a person's cognitive fitness, "it is to have a clinical relationship, it is to do very comprehensive medical work to order specific images, brain images when necessary, and then order specific cognitive evaluations, a more elaborate battery of cognitive testing to really have some degree of precision, "said Isaacson, administrator of the McKnight Brain Research Foundation.

Small called it "dangerous" when referring to stumbling over words in the campaign as signs of mental decline.

"I think it is very dangerous to over-interpret mental failure when you see it in an older person, and I think when we do that, I am surprised that it is a form of age discrimination, what we call ageism," Small said. "We know that there are many factors that affect our mental acuity, people under stress, even giving speeches will increase the mental slippage of people who are distracted."

As the race to the November presidential election progresses, word incidents or fatigue are likely to continue, Small added.

"You are constantly on the road, it is difficult to get enough sleep. We know that lack of sleep will affect your mental acuity. We know that stress will affect mental acuity. It is difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle, exercise regularly." said. "There is a lot of adversity in the campaign, and that tests a person's emotional stability."

So what do we know about each candidate's health? For now, there is more public information available about your physical than mental health.

According to published medical records, President Trump is taking a statin to control his cholesterol and is considered clinically obese.

In 2018, Trump passed a Montreal Cognitive Assessment test, which doctors use to detect "mild cognitive dysfunction." We also know that in 2018 he underwent coronary calcium computed tomography and obtained 133, indicating that the plaque is present and that he has a common form of heart disease.

Last December, Biden released a summary of his medical history. The documentation noted that he also takes a statin to lower his cholesterol and triglyceride levels, as well as Eliquis to prevent blood clots.

Biden has an irregular heart rhythm known as nonvalvular atrial fibrillation, or AFib, and is at a normal weight, according to the summary. In 1988, Biden suffered a brain hemorrhage due to a ruptured brain aneurysm and underwent two separate brain operations. Her doctor noted that she has not had a recurrence of aneurysms since then.

& # 39; I am a young and vibrant man & # 39;

Biden and Trump have addressed questions about age and politics, but with different sentiments.

In April last year, when asked how many years Trump is too old to be president, he replied, "I feel like a young man. I am so young. I am a vibrant young man. I look at Joe, I don't know about him. . I dont know ".

Biden responded to Trump's comments during an appearance on ABC's "The View," saying with a smile, "If he looks young and vibrant compared to me, I should probably go home."

Biden previously said in 2018 that he thought a candidate's age is a "legitimate" issue in the election, even if he ran for president in 2020.

"I think age is a completely legitimate thing to raise," Biden said during a question-and-answer session at the Southwest Michigan Economic Club Speaker Series in October 2018. "I think it's entirely appropriate for people to look at me. and say if I was going to run for office again, 'Well, God, you're old.' Well, chronologically I'm old. "

"Every voter has a right to know exactly what kind of form he is in. He owes it to them. It is a legitimate question and therefore I think age is relevant," he added.

Biden's comments came in response to a question about whether term limits or a mandatory retirement age should be implemented for members of Congress or the Supreme Court.

Then last year, Biden echoed similar views, saying it is "totally appropriate" for people to take his age into account when evaluating him as a presidential candidate.

"Just like when I was 29, was I old enough? And now, am I fit enough? I will fully reveal everything about my health. I am in good shape," Biden said in a September 2019 interview with a New Hampshire. Newspaper, The Laconia Daily Sun.

There is no requirement for a presidential candidate to post any of their medical history, so we may never have a complete idea of ​​"what kind of shape" can any candidate have when it comes to overall physical and cognitive health. .

As the campaign continues, candidates face their own final test to determine how well they connect with voters. In turn, voters have to decide whether age really matters or not, and who should ultimately lead the nation.