Biden appeals to younger voters in new ad highlighting systemic racism

Aiming to attract younger votes, Joe Biden's presidential campaign is putting portions of the alleged Democratic candidate's speech last week about the death of George Floyd and the biggest issue of racial injustice in a new digital announcement to be published in the key battleground of the states general election.

"The history of this nation teaches us that in some of our darkest moments of despair, we have made some of our greatest progress," says the former vice president on the spot. "Amendments 13, 14 and 15 followed the Civil War, the greatest economic growth in the history of the world arose from the Great Depression, the Civil Rights Act of 1954 and the Voting Rights Act of & # 39; 65 came to the track of the vicious Bull Conner dogs. "

And Biden emphasizes that to produce results, "it will take more than talking. We have talked before. We have had protests before. Now we have to swear to make this at least an era of action and reverse systemic racism with concrete changes for long time ".

Floyd, 46, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee to Floyd's handcuffed throat for nearly nine minutes. The now-fired officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder and made his first court appearance on Monday.

Floyd's death and the resulting peaceful protests, as well as violent clashes and riots in cities across the country, quickly pushed national concerns about police brutality against minorities and the broader issue in the history of systemic racism in the country.

Biden's speech last week, which he delivered at the Philadelphia City Hall, was broadcast live on major national cable news networks.

The former vice president's campaign says the new venue will run across the state on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The campaign would not reveal the purchase of ads behind the ads.

The announcement includes a part of Biden's speech where he indirectly criticizes President Trump by emphasizing that the presidency is about "the duty to take care, take care of all of us, not just those who vote for us, but all of us." Not just our donors, but all of us. ”

While Biden has repeatedly sympathized with protesters and their goals, including pushing for police reforms and broader efforts to end systemic racism, the president and his re-election campaign have focused more on highlighting Trump's law and order approach to the riots.

A new national Washington Post / George Mason University poll released Tuesday indicates that large majorities support the protests sparked by Floyd's death, and that the president receives negative ratings for his handling of the protests.

The announcement launch comes a day after Biden traveled to Texas to join Floyd's family and the same day that Floyd's funeral is held.

Biden's campaign noted that the new digital spot "will target a diverse range of young Americans, a key constituency that we are focused on becoming in November."

And the campaign noted that "it continues to scale up its efforts to engage young Americans before November."

The campaign has increased its spending on online advertising in recent weeks, with more than $ 5 million spent on Facebook ads this week alone.

Senior Biden campaign officials, in a call with political reporters last month, emphasized that attracting younger and more diverse voters was a top priority going forward. The 77-year-old former vice president struggled to resonate with those voters during the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

