Biden attended the high rollers fundraiser led by police activist John Legend

Joe Biden will attend a fundraising event on Thursday night led by anti-police activist John Legend, who has reclaimed the Second Amendment was intended to preserve slavery, and openly promised who will try to push the former vice president toward fully underfunded law enforcement.

Additionally, Legend has said that President Trump's base is made up of white supremacist terrorists. For his part, Biden said that 10 to 15 percent of Americans "are just not very good people," and said many Trump supporters believe "Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad."

Biden also promised to put Beto O & # 39; Rourke in charge of gun control efforts; O & # 39; Rourke has promised to seize the American rifles by force.

Barbra Streisand, Jay Leno, and Jennifer Hudson will also attend the event, where attendance requires a minimum purchase of $ 2,800 to shore up resources for the Biden Victory Fund, a joint committee of the Biden campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and Democratic parties. state.

"There is no chance that Joe Biden could stand up to the 'Defund the Police' movement that engulfs the Democratic Party and an increasing number of its most visible supporters, now including John Legend," the communications director told Fox. from the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh. News. "The dissolution of police departments across the country would lead to chaos in the country. The" Defund the Police "train has already left the Democratic station and Joe Biden is an unfortunate passenger, whether he knows it or not."

EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: BIDEN SUPERIOR'S SUBROGATE SAYS THAT THE DEMS PREFER TO STAY IN THE BASEMENT

Rolling Stone reported last week that Legend was one of several celebrities to sign an open letter asking that the police be rejected. The letter concludes: “Vote no on all increases to police budgets. Vote yes to decrease police spending and budgets. Vote yes to increase spending on health care, education and community programs that keep us safe. "

Legend also tweeted that "we spend too much on surveillance" and commented on June 7: "I'm almost 100% sure Biden won't be tweeting #DefundThePolice. It is the job of activists to push these politicians towards meaningful change. "

Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen also has committed $ 100,000 (and then doubled that amount) to "rescue" protesters "across the country." That movement generated criticism, as many protesters damaged property and attacked police officers.

When President Trump moved to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization, Legend fired the group as a "tiny group with almost no influence or impact".

"Meanwhile, white supremacist real terrorism has been a persistent part of American life for centuries," said Legend. "However, Trump will never name them a terrorist group. They are his base."

ECONOMISTS, INCLUDING KRUGMAN, WANT PROFESSOR FIRED FOR CRITICIZING THE "BLACK LIFE MATTER"

Legend's support for Biden in 2020 was not a given. In 2019, he remarked"Republicans play to win. Biden plays to impress a panel on Meet the Press and Morning Joe." He also charged, “Bernie was more successful in running for Dem's nomination in 2016 than Biden in his two previous attempts. Both have won multiple times in small races in the United States Senate. VP doesn't count because no one voted for Biden. They voted for Obama. "

Calls to dismantle or even dissolve police departments have gained momentum among left-wing activists after George Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis. Members of the city council have since indicated that they have enough votes to dissolve their police department.

On Monday, the president of the Minneapolis City Council, Lisa Bender, even he told CNN that people concerned about having no one to call during an invasion of their home were speaking from a "place of privilege". Those comments provoked a widespread reaction.

However, several key Democrats have come out against the police recall. Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., Said Sunday that "it is not a catchphrase that I will use." On Monday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's alleged campaign released a statement saying Biden "does not believe the police should be convicted."

"Let me be clear: We cannot leave this moment and once again walk away and do nothing. We need justice. We need action. We need reform," Biden wrote on Twitter.

Donald Trump Jr. immediately responded: "It makes me wonder why you didn't do any of these things in the first 50 years of your career in Washington DC … Give me a break!"

Some Democrats have also spoken out against Biden appearing in public. Biden's top replacement, Terry McAuliffe, said at a video conference meeting of the Virginia Democrats over the weekend that the former vice president should remain in his basement, where he made a famous remote campaign during the coronavirus pandemic, and that the Democratic officials generally "prefer" to keep Biden out of the limelight.

Fox News has exclusively obtained a video of McAuliffe's Norfolk comments, which came after Biden had made a series of flaws in his already limited public appearances while distancing himself socially from his home, including stating that African-Americans who support the President Trump "isn't black".

"People say all the time, 'Oh, we have to get the vice president out of the basement,'" McAuliffe told the Norfolk City Democratic Committee's "monthly breakfast." "He's fine in the basement. Two people see him daily: his two bodies. That's all. Let Trump continue to do what Trump is doing."

McAuliffe served as campaign chair for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. In the Zoom video conference, he was introduced by a senior Norfolk Democrat, Charlie Stanton, who compared the soldiers who participated in the D-Day landing to the modern members of Antifa.

"It is difficult for the vice president to break through," McAuliffe told the group. "You have the COVID crisis. He is not a governor, he does not have the National Guard. He is not the president, he does not have the meeting room. He needs to go out strategically. And when he says something like he did in race relations two days ago, he should have a big impact, thoughtful, and that's what we prefer you to do at the time. "

"He's doing a lot of local," added McAuliffe. "He's talking to two, three governors a day. He's doing roundtables, Zoom calls. A lot is being done in those six battlefield states we have in the future."

Trump has repeatedly beaten Biden for staying in his basement and has openly questioned whether Biden remains mentally competent.

Also on Thursday, Trump will head to Dallas to organize his own fundraiser, which is slated to generate a whopping $ 10 million. The event will be the first of its kind for the president since the coronavirus pandemic began.