Biden calls on the United States to address & # 39; systemic racism & # 39; in the message of July 4

Joe Biden's July 4 message focused on America's long history of racial injustice, from slavery to the death of George Floyd, when he called on Americans to strive to achieve the country's founding ideal of equality.

Biden said America's history is not a "fairy tale" since the country has never lived up to the words of the Declaration of Independence that "all men are created equal."

But the alleged Democratic presidential candidate released a hopeful video that the country can change course after "more than 200 years of systemic racism."

"Now we have an opportunity to give the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated [and] the oppressed a full part of the American dream," Biden said in a new campaign video. "We have the opportunity to root out the roots of systemic racism in this country."

Biden's recognition of America's flawed history and the "racism that has torn us apart" comes a day after President Trump delivered a challenging speech at Mount Rushmore in which he faced the "culture of cancellation" from racial justice activists and those trying to end them. American history, tear down statues and defame heroes.

The president claimed that the recent attacks on the nation's monuments were symptoms of a "left-wing cultural revolution" that threatened to "overthrow the American Revolution."

While Trump has wagered his Independence Day campaign message on a strong defense of American monuments, including deploying a special federal unit for the July 4 weekend to protect the statues from possible vandalism, Biden has focused in considering America's blemishes.

"We were all created equal. We have never lived up to it, but we have never stopped trying," Biden tweeted. "This Independence Day, not only do we celebrate those words, we pledge to finally keep them."

Biden has made distinctions between knocking down monuments of Confederate leaders who fought to defend slavery and former presidents who own enslaved people, including Thomas Jefferson.

"The idea of ​​comparing whether George Washington had slaves or Thomas Jefferson had slaves, and someone who was in rebellion committing treason trying to bring down a union to maintain slavery, I think there is a distinction there," Biden said earlier this week. .

Former President Obama retweeted Biden's video message on July 4 and urged everyone to support his former Vice President.

"Our founding promise has never been guaranteed," Obama tweeted. "Each generation has been called to bring us a little closer to our highest ideals, and history is calling us right now. So let's do everything we can to help [Biden]."

Trump's tribute to Independence Day will continue tonight at the White House with a "Salute to America" ​​event before the fireworks at the National Mall.