Biden calls Trump the first racist to win the presidency

The ex-Trump vice president's sharp assessment, more direct than Biden has offered in the past, was conducted at a virtual city hall organized by the International Union of Service Employees, after a health worker who said he emigrated from South Korea told Biden that he had been racially outlined by white Americans at the supermarket.
Biden said he was "so angry" upon hearing his experience, saying he shared his concern with Trump referring to the coronavirus as the "China virus" and blamed Trump for "its spread of racism."
"The way he treats people based on their skin color, their national origin, where they are from, is absolutely disgusting," Biden said.
"No sitting president has done this," he said. "Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We have had racists, and they have existed, who tried to be elected president; he is the first to do so."
The coronavirus has been sometimes referred to by Trump and his aides as the "China virus", the "Wuhan virus" and the "Kung flu". Biden accused Trump of using the source of the virus as "a wedge."
"The way he pits people against each other is designed to divide the country, divide the people, not unite them," Biden said.
In a statement, Trump campaign chief adviser Katrina Pierson responded to Biden, saying: "President Trump loves all people, works hard to empower all Americans, and is supported by more black voters than any Republican presidential candidate in modern history. No one should accept it. " Joe Biden lectures on racial justice. "
Biden's comment that Trump is the first racist to win the presidency ignores the reality that the United States elected 12 presidents who owned slaves, and that many others made racist comments in public and in private.
Viewed through the lens of modern politics, Biden's reference to racists "who tried to be elected president" could refer to the third-party offer from former Alabama governor and segregationist George Wallace in 1968.
The comments were a more direct assessment of Trump than Biden had previously offered in the 2020 presidential race.
Biden launched his campaign saying he was motivated by Trump's comment that there were "very good people on both sides" of the fighting in Charlottesville, Virginia, between the white supremacists who marched there and the counter-protesters who opposed his racism. .
But he has been careful to accuse Trump of fanning the flames of racism and promote racist policies, without commenting on whether Trump himself is racist.
In June, Biden told "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah, "You know, Donald Trump did not invent racism, but he surely has promoted it."
He made a similar comment in May at an AAPI forum.
"The pandemic has unleashed familiar forces of hatred, fear and xenophobia that are always calling and fanning the flames, which have always existed in our society, but with this President brings with it a new wave of racist messages, verbal and physical attacks. And other acts of hatred, "Biden said then.
In a campaign in Iowa last August, Biden said Trump was "fanning the flames of white supremacy."