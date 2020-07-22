Biden calls Trump the first racist to win the presidency







The ex-Trump vice president's sharp assessment, more direct than Biden has offered in the past, was conducted at a virtual city hall organized by the International Union of Service Employees, after a health worker who said he emigrated from South Korea told Biden that he had been racially outlined by white Americans at the supermarket.

Biden said he was "so angry" upon hearing his experience, saying he shared his concern with Trump referring to the coronavirus as the "China virus" and blamed Trump for "its spread of racism."

"The way he treats people based on their skin color, their national origin, where they are from, is absolutely disgusting," Biden said.

"No sitting president has done this," he said. "Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We have had racists, and they have existed, who tried to be elected president; he is the first to do so."