Biden campaign announces climate council to help mobilize voters, members include former rival Steyer

Democratic candidate Joe Biden's alleged campaign announced on Friday the formation of a Climate Participation Advisory Council, which is designed to inform the campaign how to mobilize climate-focused voters to back Biden in November.

The six-member council, which includes former presidential hopeful Tom Steyer, will work with the campaign to "develop and execute plans to engage key communities most affected by climate change and environmental injustices, including young Americans, communities in color, union homes and more, "according to a press release.

"The Climate Commitment Advisory Council will strengthen our efforts to engage climate voters to elect Joe Biden, so that he can fulfill his plan to start a clean energy revolution and create millions of high-paying union jobs," said Jen O & # 39 ; Malley, Campaign Manager. Dillon said in a statement.

The creation of the council comes when Biden judges leftist voters who previously endorsed his former main rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Many of Sanders' supporters are in favor of a "Green New Deal," a multi-billion dollar government expansion designed to combat climate change and reduce inequality.

While Biden has called the Green New Deal a "crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face," his own plan is not as aggressive as the proposal put forth by far-left lawmakers like Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN. AND.

Biden's plan, for example, sets a zero net greenhouse gas emission target for 2050, rather than 2030. The campaign says the "climate and environmental justice" proposal will cost $ 1.7 trillion in federal spending over 10 years, and will add $ 5 million after leveraging the private sector and state and local investment.

Biden would also re-engage the United States with the Paris climate deal, from which President Trump withdrew in 2018. Biden's plan would also raise efficiency standards for buildings and move to increase the number of electric vehicles in the United States roads.

In several ways, the former vice president's plan is similar to the 547-page plan put forward this week by House Democrats, in which they called for "environmental justice" to be placed at the center of environmental and change policy. climate in the coming years.

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera contributed to this report.