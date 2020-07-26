Biden campaign rejects 'Fox News Sunday' interview 1 week after Chris Wallace's sit-in on Trump

During his interview with Chris Wallace last week, President Trump questioned whether presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could handle the barrage of questions Wallace posed to Trump.

The answer to that question, at least for now, we may never know.

Wallace told viewers Sunday that the Biden campaign told Fox News that it "was not available" for an interview.

"In our interview last week with President Trump, you questioned whether your Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, could handle a similar encounter," Wallace said. "This week, we requested an interview with the Biden campaign and they said the former vice president was unavailable."

He added: "We will keep asking every week."

The Trump campaign has hit Biden for months for refraining from holding protests and press conferences while continuing to conduct interviews amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Biden recently returned to the stump, Trump and his allies continued to mock the former vice president for "hiding" at his home in Delaware.

However, Biden's reluctance to hold public events has done little to harm his candidacy, as the latest polls had Biden comfortably ahead of Trump both domestically and in key battlefield states.

Real Clear Politics averages indicated that the President lost 7 points in Florida, 6.7 points in Pennsylvania, 8.2 points in Michigan and 6.4 points in Wisconsin. Trump narrowly won all four states in 2016, changing them from blue to red when he won the White House.

The latest Fox News polls put Biden ahead in Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania, with tracks all outside the margin of error.

Polls also suggested that Biden had a slight advantage in Ohio, North Carolina, and Arizona, three other major states in this cycle. And, polls indicated that once red states like Texas and Georgia were knotted between Trump and the former vice president.

Presidential elections in which a incumbent is running for a second term in the White House are often a referendum on that president, and that's the case right now in the 2020 showdown between Trump and Biden. The main problems have been the coronavirus and an economy flattened by the pandemic, and the president's performance and record on both issues.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.