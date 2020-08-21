biden-campaign-says-it-raised-$70-million-during-dnc

(Newsdio) Joe Biden’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee and their joint fundraising committees raised $70 million over the party’s four-day convention this week, Biden’s campaign told Newsdio on Friday.

The haul comes the week after raising $48 million in the first two days after Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris of California as his running mate, setting up August to become an enormous fundraising stretch for Democrats after Biden in recent months all but eliminated President Donald Trump’s cash-on-hand advantage.

The fundraising total was among several viewership and outreach statistics Biden’s campaign touted Friday after a convention that, despite being virtual, the campaign said led to huge numbers of people seeking information from the campaign and the party about voting.

Over four days, roughly 122 million people watched the convention — including 85.1 million on television and 35.5 million livestream views combined over the online platforms of organizations that streamed the convention, Biden’s campaign said.