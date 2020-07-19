Biden campaign skyrockets after Trump interview: Polls show "stains don't work"

The campaign by Joe Biden, the alleged Democratic presidential candidate, responded to President Trump's interview that aired on "Fox News Sunday" on Sunday accusing Trump of lying about the former vice president, who is currently leading the polls.

Trump shot Biden multiple times, accusing him of being mentally incapable of being president and taking extreme left positions, such as wanting to vanish police departments.

THE CHALLENGES OF TRUMPS FORCED TO THE MENTAL EXAMINATION, SAYS THAT CHRIS WALLACE WOULD NOT SCORE AS HIGH AS HE DID

"For more than a year, Donald Trump and his campaign have been through the same self-destructive attacks on Joe Biden and have failed to gain the strength of just one," Biden deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement. is again on & # 39; Fox News Sunday & # 39; this morning. He wobbled from one to the other, all while correcting himself forcefully at most, including the lie that Joe Biden would not keep the American people safe and supports the police disbursement, which has been largely forgotten in the past month. "

In fact, host Chris Wallace chimed in when Trump said Biden wanted to eliminate the police.

"It doesn't," Wallace corrected. Trump then referred to the recommendations made by the Biden Unit Task Force made up of his supporters and those of Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

FOX NEWS POLL "BIDEN SUPPORTS LEADING THE THRONE AS CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS THE NATION OF GRIP

"It doesn't say anything about spending the police," Wallace said, but Trump insisted that Biden wants to spend the police.

Bedingfield went on to point out that recent Washington Post and ABC News polls have Biden 9 points ahead of Trump on issues related to crime and security.

"Trump's spots are not working," he said.

Bedingfield went on to cite what he called Trump's "catastrophic mismanagement" of the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis.

"It didn't have to be that bad," he said. "The American people know this, and in November they are going to vote to put a president in the White House who will take responsibility, bring us together and get us out of this crisis."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.