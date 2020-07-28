Biden campaign tells staff to remove TikTok from their phones

The directive came in the form of an email from campaign consul general Dana Remus on Monday. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The Biden campaign has no official presence in the application.

The Democratic National Committee had previously warned campaigns, committees and Democratic states to take additional safety precautions when using TikTok, according to a copy of the warning obtained by CNN.

In the email, the DNC security team wrote: "We continue to advise campaign staff to refrain from using TikTok on personal devices. If you are using TikTok for campaign work, we recommend that you use a phone and account separately".

TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company, has been downloaded more than 165 million times in the U.S.

The app has faced increased scrutiny in Washington, with President Donald Trump saying he's considering banning the app in the United States. Last year, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton asked the intelligence community to assess the risk TikTok can pose to national security.

TikTok has rejected those claims, calling them "unfounded". To underscore its independence from China, TikTok has quoted its recently hired American CEO, saying that "it has never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do if asked."

CNN's Donie O & # 39; Sullivan and Brian Fung contributed to this report.

