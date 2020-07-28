Biden campaign tells staff to remove TikTok from their phones

The directive came in the form of an email from campaign consul general Dana Remus on Monday. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The Biden campaign has no official presence in the application.

The Democratic National Committee had previously warned campaigns, committees and Democratic states to take additional safety precautions when using TikTok, according to a copy of the warning obtained by CNN.

In the email, the DNC security team wrote: "We continue to advise campaign staff to refrain from using TikTok on personal devices. If you are using TikTok for campaign work, we recommend that you use a phone and account separately".