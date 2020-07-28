Biden campaign tells staff to remove TikTok from their phones

The directive came in the form of an email from campaign consul general Dana Remus on Monday. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.
The Biden campaign has no official presence in the application.
In the email, the DNC security team wrote: "We continue to advise campaign staff to refrain from using TikTok on personal devices. If you are using TikTok for campaign work, we recommend that you use a phone and account separately".
TikTok, which is owned by a Chinese company, has been downloaded more than 165 million times in the U.S.
TikTok has rejected those claims, calling them "unfounded". To underscore its independence from China, TikTok has quoted its recently hired American CEO, saying that "it has never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do if asked."