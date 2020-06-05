Biden claims that & # 39; 10 to 15 percent & # 39; of Americans are & # 39; just not very good people

Former vice president Joe Biden He said Thursday that "10 to 15 percent" of Americans "are just not very good people."

As first reported by The New York Times, Biden held a virtual town hall on Thursday night with black supporters where he hit President TrumpDivision and weak leadership.

"The words a president says matter, so when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you're going to bring out the worst in us," Biden said. saying Actor Don Cheadle, who moderated the virtual town hall.

"Do we really believe this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don't think the vast majority of people think that … "Biden continued." There are probably 10 to 15 percent of people who are not very good people, but that's not who we are. The vast majority of people are decent, and we have to appeal to that and we have to unite people, unite them. Bring them together.

It is unclear who exactly he was referring to within the "10 to 15 percent" of people and whether or not he believes he supports President Trump.

The comments go back to controversial comments made by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election when, at a campaign event, she calculated that "half" of Trump supporters belong to a "basket of deplorable".

While Biden received praise earlier this week for his speech following the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd on May 25 while in police custody, the alleged Democratic candidate previously ran into trouble during a recent interview in "The Breakfast Club". During the show, he told radio host Charlamagne that God "you are not black" if any black voter is not yet determined to support him or President Trump. He later pushed back those comments, saying he shouldn't have sounded so "arrogant" and acted like a "wise guy."

However, in multiple interviews since then, Biden appeared to blame the comments on Charlamagne tha God, insisting that the host was also acting as a "wise man" and then claimed that he was "bothering" him, prompting the offensive comment. .

Charlamagne tha God responded Wednesday night, saying to Stephen Colbert "I didn't gird" Biden and that he "volunteered for that fish" on his own.