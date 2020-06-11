Biden "convinced" that the US Army. USA Would intervene if Trump refused to leave the White House

Joe Biden used an appearance on a comedy show on Wednesday night to address a popular topic of speculation among Democrats: Would President Trump peacefully resign from power if he loses the November election?

If Trump doesn't, Biden told host Trevor Noah of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show", then he is "absolutely convinced" that the US military. USA He will step in to ensure a transition to a new president.

"I promise," Biden told Noah, "I am absolutely convinced that he will be escorted from the White House with great dispatch."

Biden's confidence may have been bolstered in recent days by the number of military figures who have publicly spoken out against the president since peaceful protesters were forcibly removed from the Lafayette Square area near the White House to clear the way for Trump and his retinue to be safe walk to the St. John's Episcopal Church on 16th Street, which was partially damaged by the riots over the death of George Floyd.

Trump has also come up with the idea of ​​deploying American military personnel to quell unrest across the country.

The president's military critics have included former Defense Secretary James Mattis, retired four-star Marine Corps General John Allen and former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Furthermore, there have been "so many base military personnel saying," Wow, we are not a military state. This is not who we are, "Biden told Noah.

Meanwhile, 55 retired military leaders signed a letter last week in support of a Biden presidency, The Associated Press reported.

Trump has rejected military criticism, referring to Mattis in a Twitter message as "the most overrated general in the world."

The president has also frequently amused himself with Democrats' concerns about whether he would leave office, often joking about serving multiple terms beyond the two allowed by Amendment 22 of the Constitution, which was ratified in 1951 in response to the Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt elected to Four Terms. (Roosevelt died in 1945 before he could complete his fourth term.)

"Maybe if we really like it a lot, and if things continue as they are, we will go and do what we have to do," Trump broke in during a Pennsylvania rally in May 2019. "We will do a three and a four and a five." .

