Biden describes & # 39; roadmap & # 39; to reopen schools safely





Biden's plan comes as schools across the country are grappling with his reopening plans amid the pandemic, and President Donald Trump has repeatedly lobbied for schools to reopen, even as Covid-19 cases in some areas of the country are increasing.

With the school year beginning in weeks in some parts of the US, Biden's plan says, "We had a window to do this right. And Trump ruined it."

"Everyone wants their schools to reopen. The question is how to make it safe, how to make it work," Biden said in a video accompanying the plan. "Forcing educators and students to return to a classroom in areas where the infection rate increases or remains very high is simply dangerous."

Biden's wife Jill, a community college teacher, also appears in the video, saying: "Schools and parents want a clear science-based strategy. Not mixed messages and ultimatums."