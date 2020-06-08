Biden does not support the police that he dismisses, says campaign







Biden supports advocates' calls to increase spending on social programs separate from local police budgets, but also wants more funding for police reforms like body cameras and training on community policing approaches, campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said. it's a statement.

"Vice President Biden does not believe that the police should be convicted," Bates said. "He listens and shares the deep pain and frustration of those calling for change, and is driven to ensure that justice is done and that we stop this terrible pain."

The campaign comment came as President Donald Trump and his campaign sought to link Biden with calls to "underfund the police," which emerged in recent days in protests of police brutality and the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police Officer.

"Defund the Police" has become a rallying cry for some protesters. In general, it refers to reducing the scope of police responsibilities to public safety and changing the tactics used by police officers and departments, while redirecting some funds to other entities, especially in marginalized communities, such as social services and counselors. instead of police officers in schools. .

Biden's campaign rejected the phrase "defuse the police" and called for more funding for police departments to implement policy changes. But the former vice president also supports some of the principles that the defender of the phrase defends. In the statement, Bates said Biden supports "the urgent need for reform, including funding for public schools, summer programs, and mental health and substance abuse treatment, in addition to funding for police surveillance, to so officers can focus on police work. " Biden is asking for more funds for training, community policing programs, recruiting more diverse police forces, and body cameras for police officers. "There are many police departments across the country looking to make these kinds of changes, but they have not had the resources to do so, and the Trump administration has made it more difficult to obtain those resources," Bates said. "This is the core of Joe Biden's plan to effect transformational change in our criminal justice system." Biden has requested additional funding of $ 300 million for the Community Oriented Police Services program, which would allow for more police officers to be hired and to pay for training in community policing approaches. Trump's attacks on Biden by the phrase "impeach the police" are the latest iteration of tactics that Trump has used for decades, and in his political campaigns. He declared himself the "law and order" candidate in 2016. But since then, the tactic has not always translated into electoral success. In 2017, he and other Republicans warned during the Virginia governor's career of the threat from the MS-13 gang. And in the 2018 midterm elections, Trump and Republicans criticized progressives' calls to "abolish ICE." Both times, Democrats won. Trump, whose administration last week oversaw the use of tear gas against peaceful protesters outside the White House to clear the way for a photo of Trump outside a church, has tweeted attacks trying to catch Biden to call police. "I want an excellent and well-paid LAW ENFORCEMENT. I want LAW AND ORDER!" Triumph tweeted Monday. The Trump campaign repeated the attacks on Biden during a call Monday. "Biden has only made a passing reference to violence in our cities and has hardly mentioned the attacks on the police," Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh told reporters. "As protesters like to say, 'Silence is a deal'. By his silence, Joe Biden is supporting the removal of the police."





