Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $ 1.7 million in an online fundraiser with Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday attended by 50,000 people, a fraction of the cash and participants that President Trump pulled out two weeks ago at a campaign event similar video.

The Republican President raised around $ 20 million from 300,000 people during his first online fundraiser on July 21. During the event, he answered questions, engaged with donors, and had a conversation with a contest winner: a Texas teacher.

The event was hosted by former television presenter Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is now serving as national chair of the Victoria Victoria Finance Committee (and is dating the president's son, Donald Trump Jr.)

On Friday night, Biden and Warren spoke for nearly an hour, but did not address the elephant in the room: the Massachusetts senator as a finalist among the candidates to be Biden's running mate.

"We have known each other for a long time. His valiant work for a just America has transformed lives and inspired millions, including me," Biden said of Warren. "She is something else."

Warren returned the compliment. "I wake up every day with a heart full of hope and here's why: Vice President Biden is meeting in the moment."

The fundraiser comes just a day after the former vice president raised $ 2.2 million from a similar event with California representative Karen Bass. Biden has promised to choose a woman for the number 2 job and Bass is on the run.

Although President Trump continues to have an overall cash lead, Biden has seen a significant increase in fundraising in 2020 and has cut the president's leadership, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal.

The Trump team ended the second quarter of 2020 with $ 296 million in cash, while the Biden team had $ 243 million. Biden overtook Trump overall in May and June.

Sam Nunberg, a former Trump 2016 campaign aide, told The Post that all future presidential campaigns would need to raise "at least a billion dollars" and said the cash would be injected into television commercials on both sides. "If you're not on television, you lose and that's what that money is going for," he said.

