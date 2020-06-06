Biden faces real enthusiasm problem in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH – Despite a deadly pandemic, staggering unemployment and racial unrest, Pennsylvania voters turned out in record numbers to participate in their presidential primary on Tuesday, despite the results being an inevitable conclusion.

"We are already seeing 40 percent voter turnout, which is what we found in 2016, where there were still disputed races on both sides of the aisle," said Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny County executive. "These numbers are off the charts."

And judging by the numbers so far, President Trump attracted current voters. With almost 98 percent of the districts numbered, Republicans have cast more than 861,000 ballots for Donald Trump, with 734,000 Democrats voting for Joe Biden. And while it's still unclear how many people voted in person in front of the mail-in ballot, some counties report that Trump kicked many supporters out of their homes.

Most of the voters who voted in person in the Beaver County suburb of Pittsburgh, for example, were Republicans, said Daniel Camp, a Republican official elected there. "Republican participation in person exceeded Democratic participation in a county where there are 10,000 more registered Democrats," Camp said.

Voting in person, especially considering all the risks of the day, shows a high level of enthusiasm, said Jeff Brauer, professor of political science at Keystone College.

"Republicans had even less to vote than Democrats," said Brauer. "There were no statewide races contested on the Republican side, Democrats at least had the six-person Auditor General race, and Trump had long secured the nomination without serious challenge."

"That is a fairly rare phenomenon in American politics. It is generally quite difficult to get Americans to vote when their vote really matters. "

As of press time, Trump had obtained 94 percent of the primary votes for Pennsylvania Republicans, with a minuscule protest vote for Bill Weld or Rocky De La Fuente.

Meanwhile, Biden, who boasts of Scranton as his hometown and has established his national campaign headquarters in Philadelphia, has won just under 78 percent of his party's support. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Hawaiian Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ate their numbers, with Sanders winning nearly 20 percent of the vote despite withdrawing from the race and urging his supporters to endorse Biden.

Also, only registered party members can vote in their party primaries in this state, and there are approximately 800,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans in Pennsylvania.

In some counties, including Erie, Washington and Beaver, Biden's voter turnout fell to 70. These ancestral Democratic counties are important, because this is where voters flocked to Trump in 2016, helping to match the blue votes in and around Philadelphia to give him a landslide victory.

Four years ago, experts ruled out the overwhelming number of Trump posters posted on back roads, farms, and highways in Rust Belt states as an unscientific measure of voter enthusiasm. But Trump's signs (and the lack of signs from his opponent Hillary Clinton) revealed a passion factor that traditional polls failed to detect.

In 2020, Trump signs are once again everywhere in Pennsylvania. And Biden's signs seem non-existent.

Joanne Moyer said her firm Ruffs Dale near Pittsburgh has just finished doing a life-size cut of Trump for a client.

"That's the norm for us," said Moyer, who has owned the business with her husband Leon for more than 30 years. "There has actually been a surge in business during 2016, even though this is an overwhelming Democratic area and even with the shutdown, people walked in wearing masks to get their signs for Trump."

Democrat Larry Ceisler, a Philadelphia-based business consultant who voted for Biden in this primary, said he saw no campaign signs for the former vice president at his polling station in West Mt. Airy, a place he calls "the neighborhood. more liberal between Cambridge and Berkeley. "

While national polls show that Biden leads Trump, what's important is the deciding states. And the latest Change Research poll shows the two neck and neck candidates in Trump's 2016 battlefield states. Both men are tied for Wisconsin, Biden has a slim lead in North Carolina and Michigan, and here at Pennsylvania, Trump leads by 4 percent points. Winning Pennsylvania is crucial to Biden: No Democrat has lost here and won the presidency since 1960.

David La Torre, a Republican public affairs executive, said he has seen only one Biden sign in Pennsylvania so far, and that it was not even in person.

"It was a city councilman, celebrating on social media the photo he took of a Biden poster in someone's yard."

Trump signing, meanwhile, has seen many of them.

"They are everywhere," said La Torre, "and many of them are homemade."

Salena Zito is the author of "The Great Revolt: Within the Populist Coalition Reforming American Policy" (Corona Forum), now available.