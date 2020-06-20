Biden forms first White House transition team

Joe Biden has assembled a planning team to help the former vice president have a smooth transition to the White House next year if he defeats President Trump in November.

Biden turned to former Sen. Ted Kaufman, D-Del., To lead the transition team's early efforts. Kaufman was appointed to the position in Biden's senate when he became vice president and also led Biden's transition team in 2008 and 2009.

Kauffman said they are in "very early stages of pre-transition planning" to ensure that a Biden Administration is prepared to immediately face the many challenges facing the United States at this time.

"The next president will face an ongoing global health pandemic and inherit an economy in its worst shape since the Great Depression," Kaufman said in a statement. "No one will have assumed office facing such daunting obstacles since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Joe Biden is prepared to meet these urgent challenges the day he is sworn in as president, and to begin the hard work to tackle the public health crisis and rebuild an economy that prioritizes to working families. "

Kauffman announced that half a dozen employees, including veterans of the Obama Administration and Capitol Hill, will join the initial transition effort.

Yohannes Abraham, a former White House staff member in the Obama administration and former chief operating officer of the Obama Foundation, will manage day-to-day operations. Avril Haines, a former deputy chief national security adviser and deputy director of the CIA, will manage the national security and foreign policy transition efforts.

Other staff members will include Gautam Raghavan, Chief of Staff for Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Angela Ramirez, Chief of Staff, Deputy Vice President Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico; Evan Ryan, Senior Advisor to Biden during the Obama Administration, and Julie Siegel, who worked for Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, as Senior Advisor on Economic Policy.

Biden's team said the timing of the staff transition is in line with the Edward "Ted" Kaufman and Michael Leavitt Presidential Transitions Improvement Act of 2015 that requires initial transition work to begin six months before a choice.

"In that spirit, and to ensure continuity of government during such a critical time for our country, we have begun the early stages of pre-transition planning," said Kaufman, the namesake of the legislation.