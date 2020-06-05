Biden: I was & # 39; disturbed & # 39; seeing Trump taking the victory turn over job numbers

"Today, like all Americans, I am really pleased to see that two and a half million Americans have gotten their jobs back," said the alleged 2020 Democratic candidate, speaking from Delaware State University, a historically black public university in Dover.

"However, it bothered me to see the president singing this morning, basically hanging a 'Mission Accomplished' banner out there when there is so much more work to do. Many Americans are still suffering," Biden said.

"More than 20 million Americans, one in seven American workers is out of work. For a huge swath of our country, their dreams are still on hold."

Biden's remarks come hours after a new jobs report was released showing that the US unemployment rate. USA It fell from April to May, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that the job market may be recovering much earlier than anticipated.