Biden is eating the base of Trump's rust belt

This is just the latest Pennsylvania poll showing Biden with an advantage. A Fox News poll in mid-July put Biden's margin at 11 points.

What is the point: Trump won the 2016 election in large part because he was able to break through the great "blue" wall in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. He did so behind the backs of white voters, and particularly white voters without a college degree. This led to those infamous reporter memes seeking voters in restaurants across the United States.

But today, Biden leads Trump on these Great Lake (or Rust Belt) battlefields because he's eating Trump's margins among those same groups. These achievements have great implications for the polling station because they suggest that the easiest path to Biden's victory may be through these three states.

Biden has clear leads on an average of the last three CNN-approved surveys in the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. On average, Biden increased 9 points in Michigan, 11 points in Pennsylvania, and 10 points in Wisconsin.

Biden's upward trajectory is due to huge improvements among white voters in comparing Biden's position in each poll to how Clinton did them on an average of the post-election estimates from the Congressional Cooperative Election Study and the Center for American Progress.

Post-election estimates are not the most ideal comparison for pre-election polls, which would be accurate pre-election polls (something that was missing in these states in 2016). Like any poll (or average of polls), these post-election estimates are subject to error.

Still, the size of Biden's rise over Clinton in these states is clear enough to be out of reach for any statistical anomaly.

Michigan: Trump leads by an average of 3 points among white voters. Four years ago, Trump won among these voters by 15 points.

Pennsylvania: Biden is ahead by 3 points with white voters. In 2016, Trump won them by 15 points.

Wisconsin: Biden is up 6 points with white voters. In the last election, Trump took them for 7 points.

The key conclusion here is not the exact change in each state (which is subject to a margin of error), but rather what we are seeing at the national level regarding white voters is also happening in the key states of the Rust Belt. Using the nationwide method, Biden improved from Clinton's 15-point loss to a mere 3-point deficit against Trump in the latest live polls. (This is quite similar to the movement seen using pre-election polls as our 2016 point of comparison, which also shows a double-digit improvement for Biden.)

Obviously, the fact that Clinton has underperformed her pre-election polls in these states should give us pause. Surprisingly, though, these Rust Belt numbers among white voters are so good for Biden that he's in a considerably better position than even the latest high-quality pre-election polls that seemed positive for Clinton in every state.

We can dig deeper to examine non-college educated white voters as well. Not all surveys provide that crosstab, so I combined the different states to get a sample large enough to compare. In all six surveys that included a crosstab for whites without a college degree, the trend is very clear.

Biden is doing 12 points better on average among whites without a college degree than Clinton in the combined sample of surveys from Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Obviously, he's still behind white voters without a college degree, but the margin on average is closer to 10 points in Trump's favor than 20 points.

Again, this is quite similar to what we are witnessing at the national level. Biden is doing about 10 points better among whites without a college degree than Clinton in a comparison of current polls to 2016 pre-election polls. That's why a New York Times Nate Cohn model projected similar overall results on all three. state. outside the national data.

The fact that white voters and specifically white voters without a college degree in the Rust Belt are in the same direction as those groups nationwide is a big problem because they account for a much larger portion of the vote in the Rust Belt. White voters will likely make up north of 80% of voters in Michigan and Pennsylvania and closer to 90% in Wisconsin by 2020. Nationally, it will be closer to 70%.

White voters without a college degree will likely constitute a majority of voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It will be close to 60% in Wisconsin. Nationally, whites without a college degree will only represent about 40% of the electorate.

In other words, the shift between white and white voters without a college degree we're currently witnessing in the polls will have a greater impact on the outcome in these key Rust Belt battlefield states.

Not surprisingly, these three states have leaned more in the Biden direction than the average in national polls. At this point, there isn't a big difference between national and state surveys in Michigan, Pennsylvania, or Wisconsin. If there is a difference, since it depends on how you average the surveys, it is smaller than in 2016. That year, Trump surpassed his national margin by 2 to 3 points in these Rust Belt battlefields.

That's a big problem because Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin combined have 46 electoral votes. If you add those to the 232 in the states that Clinton won in 2016, you will get 278 electoral votes.

Biden would not need to win over any other Trump won states to win the election.

If this trend were to continue until the elections, Biden's most reliable path to reaching 270 electoral votes is in the Rust Belt. Biden is better in all three Great Lake states than in any of the other states that Trump won in 2016.