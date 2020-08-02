Biden is eating the base of Trump's rust belt

But today, Biden leads Trump on these Great Lake (or Rust Belt) battlefields because he's eating Trump's margins among those same groups. These achievements have great implications for the polling station because they suggest that the easiest path to Biden's victory may be through these three states.
Post-election estimates are not the most ideal comparison for pre-election polls, which would be accurate pre-election polls (something that was missing in these states in 2016). Like any poll (or average of polls), these post-election estimates are subject to error.
Still, the size of Biden's rise over Clinton in these states is clear enough to be out of reach for any statistical anomaly.
- Michigan: Trump leads by an average of 3 points among white voters. Four years ago, Trump won among these voters by 15 points.
- Pennsylvania: Biden is ahead by 3 points with white voters. In 2016, Trump won them by 15 points.
- Wisconsin: Biden is up 6 points with white voters. In the last election, Trump took them for 7 points.
Obviously, the fact that Clinton has underperformed her pre-election polls in these states should give us pause. Surprisingly, though, these Rust Belt numbers among white voters are so good for Biden that he's in a considerably better position than even the latest high-quality pre-election polls that seemed positive for Clinton in every state.
We can dig deeper to examine non-college educated white voters as well. Not all surveys provide that crosstab, so I combined the different states to get a sample large enough to compare. In all six surveys that included a crosstab for whites without a college degree, the trend is very clear.
Biden is doing 12 points better on average among whites without a college degree than Clinton in the combined sample of surveys from Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Obviously, he's still behind white voters without a college degree, but the margin on average is closer to 10 points in Trump's favor than 20 points.
White voters without a college degree will likely constitute a majority of voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. It will be close to 60% in Wisconsin. Nationally, whites without a college degree will only represent about 40% of the electorate.
In other words, the shift between white and white voters without a college degree we're currently witnessing in the polls will have a greater impact on the outcome in these key Rust Belt battlefield states.
That's a big problem because Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin combined have 46 electoral votes. If you add those to the 232 in the states that Clinton won in 2016, you will get 278 electoral votes.
Biden would not need to win over any other Trump won states to win the election.
If this trend were to continue until the elections, Biden's most reliable path to reaching 270 electoral votes is in the Rust Belt. Biden is better in all three Great Lake states than in any of the other states that Trump won in 2016.