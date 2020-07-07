Biden "of course" wants schools to reopen in the fall, campaign says must be done "safely"

Former Vice President Joe Biden "of course" hopes that students can return to school in the fall after the coronavirus closes, a campaign official said Tuesday, but is urging officials to make those decisions to stay in line with the recommendations of public health experts.

Biden's campaign last month implemented his plan to reopen schools in the fall amid the pandemic, which they say could be "the single most important step for parents to return to work" and proposed several safety measures that they should be implemented. place students back to the classroom.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION COMMITS TO WORK "HAND IN HAND" WITH STATES TO OPEN SCHOOLS THIS FALL BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES

When asked if Biden supported sending students to school in the fall, a Biden campaign official told Fox News: “Of course I do. So he has been making these proposals and putting pressure on Trump to act. "

The official added: "But we must ensure that we can do so safely, in accordance with the recommendations of public health experts, and Trump continues to fail in that score."

Meanwhile, Biden's campaign rapid response director Andrew Bates criticized Trump on Tuesday for "delaying" aid to states and cities to ensure schools can reopen.

"Almost a month ago, Joe Biden called Donald Trump for not doing the job to help our schools reopen safely and effectively, and set out clear steps that would give schools the guidance, resources and support they need. to do it, "said Bates. He told Fox News: "Almost two months ago, Biden was advocating much-needed relief for our states and cities so that they could pay teachers, but Trump and Senate Republicans are still stuck on that. And in January, Joe Biden warned of the terrible threat of this disease when Donald Trump was ruling it out. "

He added: "Now, as we approach mid-July, after six consecutive months of failing our nation regarding this unprecedented outbreak, Trump should stop his divisive delusion, stop allowing his incompetence and disorganization to be huge obstacles to get over the virus and get back on track and finally start doing your job – our families and our children deserve no less. "

Biden's campaign remarks came as the White House pushed this week to solidify a reopening plan for schools in the fall, even as the number of positive cases of coronavirus increases in states across the country.

TRUMP SAYS DEMOCRATS WANT TO KEEP SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR & # 39; POLITICAL REASONS & # 39;

President Trump criticized Biden on Monday and accused him and Democrats of wanting to keep schools closed for "political reasons."

"Corrupt Joe Biden and Democrats don't want to open schools in the fall for political reasons, not for health reasons." then added. “They think it will help them in November. Wrong, people understand it!

President and First Lady Melania Trump will host a "dialogue" Tuesday afternoon at the White House, focused on the safe reopening of America's schools.

A senior Trump administration official told reporters Tuesday morning that it is "important to open our schools." The official noted that there are "a variety of different strategies that schools can adopt to enable them to open schools safely."

"The CDC never recommended closing schools because they did not believe it was an effective strategy," the official continued. "But these decisions are local decisions, and our goal is to work hand in hand with local jurisdictions to make sure we see the best ways to reopen schools safely and return to where we really would have liked to have been in the spring, which is to have a active educational component available to students. "

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign's school reopening plan, which was implemented in early June, outlined several steps the campaign would take to ensure a safe reopening.

The campaign suggested Biden could significantly expand the COVID-19 pediatric research partnership, funded by the National Institutes of Health, to understand how the virus affects children, while providing funding for child care providers and Schools cover costs, including personal protective equipment and sanitation efforts.

The campaign said the funds would also go toward modifications to classrooms, schedules, class sizes, and transportation so that students can physically distance themselves. The campaign also said they would like to provide funds for improved technology and broadband for new forms of instruction, as well as funds to support learning and socio-emotional training for educators, parents and students as they adapt to the circumstances.

Most states have yet to make a decision on the reopening of schools in the fall and in what capacity they could.