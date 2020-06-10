Biden Raises $ 3.5M in Fundraising with Kamala Harris

Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden raised $ 3.5 million Tuesday night in a virtual fundraiser organized by former main rival Senator Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, one of the most talked-about contenders to be the running mate. from the former vice president.

The event, which was also co-organized by Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis, was a virtual call with approximately 1,400 people joining. Biden and Harris addressed George Floyd's funeral and racism in the United States, as well as the controversial eviction of protesters from Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., last week.

While Biden did not address the vice presidential speculations [he and his campaign seem content to wait until well into the summer before naming a running mate], Biden generously praised Harris.

BARR BLOCKS & # 39; CANARD & # 39; THAT THE PARK POLICE CLEARED THE PROTESTORS TO LET THE TRUMPET VISIT THE CHURCH: & # 39; TOTALLY FALSE & # 39;

"She has been a fighter and a principle leader and I know that because I have seen her up close and I have seen her in the trenches," Biden said of the senator.

On the state of race relations in the United States, Biden said that continuing to progress would require the work of the American people.

"American history is not a fairy tale with a guaranteed ending, a happy ending," he said. "This is a battle for the soul of the country. It has been a constant tug-of-war between the American ideal that we are all created equal – and the harsh reality that racism has torn us apart for a long time. But history teaches us that in our darkest moments of despair some of our greatest progress was made. "

KAMALA HARRIS: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE POSSIBLE DEMOCRATIC CONTAINER OF BIDEN

Harris added: "One can think of this moment as a turning point, and it will require bold action and it will require immediate action."

He also praised Biden as someone who "really believes in the ideals of our country," but who is also "pragmatic and realistic."

The senator compared that characterization of Biden with the current occupant of the White House, saying that President Trump "had the gall to send the US army to clean the streets to be able to walk and then, as a support, to sustain the Bible for a photo shoot. "

Attorney General William Barr, however, said Harris's claim that the military withdrew protesters from Lafayette Square last week to allow a presidential photo shoot is incorrect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"On Monday, we were reacting to three days of extremely violent protests outside the White House," Barr told Bret Baier of Fox News. "[We had] many injuries to the police officers, arson – things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended that the president go down to the [White House] bunker and we cannot have that in our country. So the decision was Fact: We had to move the perimeter one block and that's what we were doing. "

Barr claimed he had no prior warning that Trump would leave the White House grounds the night of June 1 to visit the church.

Harris warned supporters that the general election would be a challenge and said the president will try to use "division" to win in November.

"This campaign, this election is going to be difficult and it is going to be difficult," he said. "And there are very powerful forces that thrive on hatred and division that Donald Trump has been sowing. This is not going to be easy. And we have a few months to do this."

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.