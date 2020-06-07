Biden reaches milestone that Hillary Clinton never achieved: 50% majority support

In fact, if you look at the average of the live interview polls released since last Sunday, Biden manages to overshadow 50% (51%). I mean, it has a majority for now. This is a key milestone that should not be underestimated.

As I have noted in the past, Trump's return in 2016 was made considerably easier by the fact that Democrat Hillary Clinton was not surveying close to 50%. The average live interview poll conducted in June 2016 (when libertarian Gary Johnson was included) had Clinton at a mere 42%. Not a single one of those surveys made her touch 50%. In fact, she never came close to the poll average for the rest of the campaign.

When Trump closed the gap in the closing days of the 2016 campaign, he had to convince very few Clinton supporters to vote for him. Trump simply had to get the support of those who were undecided or endorsing a third candidate.

Right now, Trump's path will be difficult, if not nearly impossible, to win if he doesn't return to voters who are already with Biden.

Other historical examples aren't too kind to Trump, either. The only other challenger at this point that was or was around 50% was Jimmy Carter in 1976. He won.

Visit the CNN Election Center for full coverage of the 2020 race

One of the presidents I often point to as a beacon of hope for Trump is Harry Truman. He is the only incumbent president who was running out of the margin of error right now in his bid for a second term that he returned to win. Additionally, Truman was the only president with a net negative approval rating (approval – disapproval) below -5 points at this point in the campaign to return and win.

Here's the problem for Trump: The average poll at this point had Truman's Republican opponent, Thomas Dewey, at 46%. So even though Biden's advantage over Trump in these polls is less than 2 points greater than Dewey's over Truman (just south of 9 points), Biden is getting roughly 5 more points of voter support. Dewey simply had no voters committing to him in the same way that Biden does at the moment.

In fact, Trump's need to convince those who are no longer with the other field is reflected in another way. Their disapproval rate in the average poll is 54%. No other president at this time in the polling age had such a disapproving rating before his chance to win a second term. Truman was 47%, as his approval rating languished at 39%. However, there was a majority of Americans who at least did not disapprove.

Trump demonstrated in 2016 that he can challenge history. If he is to win a second term in 2020, Trump will have to earn something.