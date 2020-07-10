Biden refuses to answer media questions during visit to his former home in Scranton

Joe Biden deliberately refused to answer questions from the media during a brief visit to his old home in Scranton, Penn. on Thursday, even though he had no problem exchanging jokes with a handful of locals who gathered around.

Biden, who rarely hosts press conferences and largely sticks to friendly audiences in virtual events and televised interviews, was in town to announce new economic initiatives.

After Biden asked a resident, "Who is that beautiful baby? How old is he?" and "How are you?" Peter Doocy of Fox News tried to raise his own investigation.

"Time for some questions?" Doocy asked.

"No, no," Biden replied. "I just came to see Anne. I hope next time without a mask, okay?"

Ann Kearns bought the Biden family home on North Washington Avenue in 1961 and describes herself as a Biden fanatic.

While Biden did not respond to Fox News questions, he sat down for interviews with two local Lackawanna County stations after his economic policy speech in Dunmore, Penn.

In those interviews, Biden insisted that "fracking is not going to be in the hash" and that he would not completely eliminate the police. Instead, Biden said he would call "for significant and different changes in police behavior."

In his previous policy speech, Biden proposed spending $ 700 billion on American products and research, hoping to regain millions of lost jobs in an economy crushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The former vice president unveiled his populist plan during a speech at a metalworking factory in Dunmore, Pennsylvania, just minutes from his childhood home. He also shot the President.

"Growing up rich and looking down on people is a little bit different than how I grew up here," he said.

As the nation passes another serious Coronavir milestone, Bide points to victory

Biden's proposal, called the "Build Back Better" plan, also seeks to create 5 million new jobs and is the first of four economic proposals that Biden is expected to implement in the coming weeks.

"Let's take this opportunity to make bold investments in American industry and innovation, so that the future is made in the United States, throughout the United States," Biden emphasized.

Biden's last trip to Pennsylvania, which he turned seven in the past month and a half, occurred on the same day that Vice President Mike Pence started a campaign bus tour of the state.

Pennsylvania, along with the other Rust Belt states, Michigan and Wisconsin, was run by Democrats for a quarter century in the presidential election. But Trump narrowly surpassed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in all three states in 2016.

With just under four months to go until Election Day in November, the latest public opinion polls in all three states indicate that Biden has a single-digit lead over the president.

Paul Steinhauser and Allie Rafa of Fox News contributed to this report.