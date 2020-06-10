Biden repeatedly lobbied for a bill in the Senate that critics say would have hampered the police investigation of misconduct.

Biden's recent calls for reform of the nation's police come after decades of establishing in the US Senate. USA From 1973 to 2009 as an unconditional ally of the police unions and the rank and file officers they represented.

For more than 15 years as a senator, Biden was one of the main advocates of the Police Officer Bill of Rights measure, which was supported by police unions, but faced strong opposition from police chiefs in the nation, including the National Association of Chiefs of Police, National Association of Sheriffs and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He was also condemned by municipal organizations such as the National League of Cities and the United States Conference of Mayors.

Supporters of the bill, including Biden, said it provided a necessary and uniform set of protections for police officers against internal investigations. Biden included text in the bill stating that it would not apply to investigations into criminal activity by police officers, but experts and critics say the legislation would have made all of the department's misconduct allegations more difficult. to investigate.

Biden's effort to pass the bill is a relatively under-examined part of his extensive criminal justice record, which has come under scrutiny throughout his presidential campaign.

Andrew Bates, a campaign spokesman, told CNN: "As Joe Biden stressed when he held his first demonstration of this campaign at a Pittsburgh union hall, he has spent his career fighting for workers' right to unionize and for standards Workplace fundamentals regarding any profession. That's what this effort, backed by (the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees) and a host of Democratic leaders in Congress, since then Representative Sherrod Brown even Rep. Jim Clyburn and Rep. Chuck Schumer. It was all about. "

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees is the largest union representing public sector employees in the United States and includes many local police unions. The organization backed Biden in March.

Bates also noted the provision in the bill that these protections would not apply to investigations of criminal misconduct.

Biden's campaign declined to respond if Biden still supports a police officer's Bill of Rights.

The death of Floyd, a black man, while in police custody has renewed scrutiny of police culture and tactics, with activists and politicians calling for substantial changes in police forces across the country. Biden himself has called for legislation prohibiting the police from using strangleholds, as well as stopping the transfer of military weapons to police departments. He also called for a police oversight board to address systemic racism.

Most police unions today are widely opposed to efforts that would increase transparency and accountability among their members.

Biden's position reflects the changing political dynamics between the 1990s and today for Democrats in criminal justice. Back then, as now, Democrats had close ties to unions, and the Police Officer's Bill of Rights was seen more as employee protection legislation. Then-reps. Brown, Clyburn and Schumer co-sponsored the 1997 legislation in the House in the same language as the Biden bill.

The National Association of Police Organizations approved the Obama-Biden ticket in 2008 and 2012. But the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement in President Barack Obama's second term, which drew attention to the relationship between the police and the black community, lobbied. Democrats for addressing issues of racism and police brutality. That has led them to call for opposing changes by most unions.

The National Association of Police Organizations has criticized Biden's recent calls for changes to the criminal justice system.

Biden first introduced the Police Officer Bill of Rights legislation in May 1991 during National Police Week. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Biden was the most influential legislator in Congress who directed criminal justice policy.

Then-New York City Police Commissioner Lee P. Brown wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece in 1991 that the bill "would erode the progress that has been made to hold police officers and their supervisors accountable for the use of excessive force and other forms of misconduct. "

Police unions representing grassroots officers, who regularly lobby for laws and collective bargaining agreements that limit public oversight and disclosure of officers' misconduct and offer greater job security for members, backed the project. Biden's law. Throughout his career, Biden cultivated a long relationship with the Delaware Fraternal Police Order, and the group supported many of his campaigns in the Senate.

When the bill was introduced, US News and World Report described it as a "favor to the police unions" in Biden. The language of the bill was passed in the Senate as part of the Violent Crime Control Act of 1991, legislation that was co-sponsored by Biden and South Carolina Republican Senator Strom Thurmond, but never became law. .

The Police Officer's Bill of Rights never received a vote on its own, as it was included in the largest crime bill of 1991, but Thurmond opposed it, introduced an amendment that would have made it voluntary and criticized it, saying that "Every police department could well be in a courtroom."

Reflecting broad union support for the bill, and the argument that it was written for employee protection, Thurmond's amendment failed in 55-43, with almost all Democrats voting against and supporting Biden, including the Prominent senators of the time such as Ted Kennedy, Al Gore, and John Kerry.

The bill would have imposed restrictions on how, when and where officers could be interviewed by their own departments, while requiring that any investigation be able to use only one interrogator; it also allowed officers to be informed, in advance and in writing, whether and why they were being investigated. The Washington Examiner previously reported on some of the provisions of the legislation.

The bill stipulated that an officer under investigation would have access to the names and statements of other police officers who were questioned as part of the investigation, which could discourage officers from introducing themselves and speaking against their colleagues. Also, any disciplinary board should have a police officer.

The legislation says that a law enforcement agency cannot add any "adverse material" to the officer's file unless the officer has been able to review and comment on it, and that, in the event of an emergency suspension, an officer could maintain its health benefits.

The bill also established rules for disciplinary meetings and hearings. If an investigation recommended disciplinary action, the officer would have been entitled to a hearing on the issues by a hearing officer or a board, and the bill would have required any disciplinary board to have a seat reserved for the officer's colleague. of lesser or equal rank.

The bill included language specifying that the rights it provided would not apply in "an investigation of criminal conduct by a law enforcement officer."

In an introductory speech to the legislation, Biden tried to reassure critics of the bill that it would not affect police officers' criminal investigations, and he alluded to the Rodney King incident in Los Angeles as something the measure would not apply. The presentation of the bill came just a couple of months after a video was released showing King, a black man, hit by police batons more than 50 times.

"The bill explicitly states that the rules and protections that govern internal investigations will not apply to investigations of criminal misconduct by law enforcement officers," Biden said.

However, five criminal justice experts told CNN that the language of the bill was unclear and combined internal police investigations with routine criminal investigations that departments initiate when any citizen commits a crime. The bill would have affected the departmental investigations of police officers.

If police officers are suspected of crimes, they have the same due process rights as any other suspect, said Sheila Bedi, a clinical professor of law at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and director of the Community Justice and Civil Rights Clinic, which supports measures that would increase police accountability.

What the Biden bill would have done, and what similar state bills that have become law do, is grant officials more due process rights when under internal investigation, including investigating allegations of force excessive, rudeness, lack of proper response or use of racial slurs, among other things, according to experts CNN spoke with.

"This (bill) is about an investigation that a police officer is conducting to investigate: & # 39; Are they fit for duty? & # 39; and & # 39; Violated department policy Police? "Bedi said.

"These are a kind of enhanced rights related to the administrative process. Administrative processes and accountability processes have failed in police departments across the country, in part because of these protections," he said, speaking of the laws. approved by the states.

Union organizations still support similar legislation for police officers and say it is no different from the employee protection language that other workers have.

"These are the rights sought for people in any profession," Steve Kreisberg, director of research for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, told CNN.

"It is not special, there is no exception here for police officers. We are looking for consistency with what you would try to achieve for teachers, or people in the DMV, something like that. They are not special," Kreisberg said.

But police work is unique compared to other government jobs. Police officers daily investigate evidence and question suspects, and are authorized to use reasonable force.

After the bill was not signed into law in 1991, Biden worked with Kentucky Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on future iterations of the bill. Biden introduced his bill in all but one session of Congress until 2007, attracting Republican and Democratic cosponsors on the Senate Judiciary Committee, although the measure never came out of committee.

Since Biden left the Senate, versions of the bill have been submitted to Congress. The Fraternal Police Order continues to press for national legislation, under the name of "Discipline, Accountability and Due Process Law" of state and local authorities. The Fraternal Police Order today claims that it is the largest police union in the country, with more than 340,000 members.

He continues to support the legislation, saying it would provide job security for police officers.

According to the group's website, law enforcement workers "can be summarily fired from their jobs, and often are, without explanation." "Officers who lose their careers due to administrative or political expediency almost always find it impossible to find a new job in public safety. An officer's reputation, once tarnished by allegations, is almost impossible to restore."

Other organizations representing police officers argued that the bill would provide administrative protections.

"If we are to continue to encourage (citizen) complaints against officers, at least give officers minimal due process protection for administrative purposes," said Robert Scully, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, once Biden he reintroduced the bill in 1995.

Biden continues to squabble over his record in criminal law on the campaign trail. At a meeting with black community leaders in Delaware last week, a participant told Biden that the youth were struggling with their role in the 1994 crime bill and wanted to know how he planned to remedy its effects, to which Biden responded that his administration would include more federal oversight over local law enforcement and additional training for police officers. Biden has repeatedly defended his role in the 1994 crime bill, but has also pointed to errors in the legislation, such as mandatory minimum sentences and the three-attack rule.

As vice president, Biden called for greater understanding between the police and minority communities. After the death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old African American man in Baltimore police custody, sparked a wave of protests, Biden said: "There are communities that have to do a little research. But I think we as a country need to do a lot of searching for the soul. We have to be able to see each other again. "

While Biden served as vice president, the Justice Department frequently intervened when law enforcement agencies were accused of systemic problems, such as excessive force or racial profiling, threatening a lawsuit unless the agency accepted specific reforms. The Justice Department had been given that power through a provision in the 1994 Biden criminal bill.

During his current presidential campaign, Biden has adopted more progressive policies. Last year, it announced a list of proposed criminal justice policies, which included lobbying states to remove mandatory minimum penalties and introduce educational and rehabilitation programs for inmates.