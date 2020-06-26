Biden Running Mate Search: race nation calculation is looming over the last month of the selection process

"The whole way (race issues) have come to a standstill is having a real and serious impact on the search," said Rep. Jim Clyburn, one of the top House Democrats with deep ties to the campaign. from Biden. "You can do a search to check a box or you can do a search to get a formula partner. I think this search will be genuine about getting a formula partner instead of checking a box."

Separate teams of attorneys assigned to each of the contestants are approaching the final stages of reviewing three different types of records, written, financial and medical, at their background checks, according to the people involved in the process. Search committee members have conducted extensive interviews with various candidates, according to sources at CNN, but Biden is not likely to meet the finalists until mid-to-late July, and an announcement is expected in early August.

"The colonoscopy of the background investigation is happening now," said a Democratic official involved in the process, who spoke on condition of anonymity to adhere to the privacy surrounding the selection.

However, the search is dynamic, which has evolved significantly since its inception, and sources warn that it could change again as the investigation intensifies. The goal is to have a variety of options for Biden, particularly if an early favorite has complications.

Former Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice is under close scrutiny, say two people familiar with the matter, as well as California Representative Karen Bass, whom President Nancy Pelosi strongly recommended to Biden. Clyburn confirmed to CNN that Bass "is being investigated."

Sources say Sens. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois are also among a broader level under consideration.

A campaign aide declined to comment on who is investigating Biden's campaign.

National protests in response to the multiple deaths of black men and women at the hands of the police have altered at least part of the thinking around their search for a running mate, people close to the Biden background investigation process they tell CNN, prompting the committee to prepare to learn how the election of the former vice president will respond to this moment of social unrest in the United States.

"In the last month or so, we have seen a real and significant change in public opinion on racial and police issues in a way that impacts the calculation of this," said a Democrat familiar with the process, pointing to recent polls on changes in sentiment on everything from systemic racism to support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The search committee is "making sure its selection aligns with what they believe will be the most important message this fall," the source said.

While a sizable chunk of the background investigation has been conducted with the naked eye, with Biden speaking extensively about selecting someone to share his governing philosophy, the law teams have spent weeks researching the backgrounds of serious candidates.

The search is being officially led by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd, Delaware Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester and former Biden attorney Cynthia Hogan, who have interviewed some of the contenders. Lisa Monaco, a former National Security adviser in the Obama administration, also plays a key role in supervising investigative teams.

From the scrutiny of the cases Harris prosecuted in California to the examination of the complaints filed against Demings as chief of police in Orlando, to the opinion pieces and academic writings of Rice and Warren, the legal teams are still learning about the background of potential candidates.

The pandemic has changed at least some aspects of the background investigation, with much of the investigation and conversations conducted virtually, rather than lawyers taking trips across the country to delve deeper into each chapter in the lives of potential colleagues race. But the goal is the same: look for anything embarrassing, distracting, or otherwise that could cause a problem for Biden, who has said he will elect someone who is ready to be president from day one.

"Each stone is overturning, not necessarily in person," said a person close to the process.

Given that several of the potential candidates are barely known at the national level, the Biden campaign is also conducting focus groups, with speeches and videos of the candidates showing voter reaction. This is typical of recent vice presidential searches, but advisers say the investigation may be more important this year due to the unique dynamics of this search.

Biden's goal has not changed, say several people close to him, despite the fact that the political landscape has been dramatically altered by protests against racism, injustice and police brutality. Three months ago, Biden announced that he would choose a woman as his running mate, but the finalists are now almost all women of color, with the exception of Warren, sources say.

But the impact of this moment was felt during the search, especially on Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's decision to withdraw from the race after her actions fell precipitously after weeks of negative publicity about her interaction with police during her Named as the chief prosecutor in the state's largest county.

"This is a historic moment, and the United States must seize this moment," Klobuchar said in making the announcement that it was being considered. "And I really think I actually said to the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a time to put a woman of color on that ticket."

That is a case that many Democratic leaders have made with force, and publicly, and that Democrats close to the process say is being heard by the search committee. Black voters also played a critical role in Biden's primary victory, a point not to be missed in his campaign.

"The environment has become so racially charged," said one Democrat with direct knowledge of the process, "that the pressure to choose a woman of color has increased significantly."

And some of the top Democrats believe the pressure could mount on Biden's timeline by selecting a running mate. The former vice president has repeatedly said he wants to make the decision around August 1, but some Democrats believe that both the protests that rocked the country and the pressure on Biden to choose a black woman could lead Biden to ascend in that date.

"As the national push in support of a black woman vice presidential candidate continues to intensify, so does the pressure for Vice President Biden to announce his decision sooner rather than later," said Karen Finney, who worked as the chief aide to the Senator Tim Kaine. when he was Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016.

Biden has told several people that his judgment still includes, but is not limited to, someone who ran for office and has been evaluated on the national stage, as well as someone who believes he may be a strong partner in government. Those traits remain critical, prompting more than a dozen people close to Biden to tell CNN that they believe Harris is the best option to enter the critical last month.

"You need someone you can trust and who is the best government partner," a longtime Biden ally told CNN. "That has not changed".

It was 12 years ago this summer that Obama chose Biden to join his ticket. The two were not particularly close, but Obama told attendees at the time that Biden's experience and the fact that he was tested on the national stage was essential. Today, that same feeling informs Biden's thinking, several people close to him believe.

In this quest, people close to both men say, Obama serves more as a sounding board and adviser to Biden, rather than someone who would try to tip the scales toward a candidate. The two men regularly talk about the political moment facing the country, sources say, but have not had an in-depth conversation about the finalists considered by Biden.

Obama was once a strong advocate for Warren, largely due to his great ideas for reviving the economy and addressing income inequality. But people close to him admit that it is impossible to separate the search for the vice presidency with the events of the last month in the country.

And although Biden's committee has been working in secret for weeks, two of the most influential people in the selection process: Bob Bauer, Biden's personal lawyer who leads the investigative team, and Anita Dunn, a top campaign official. from Biden. part of a report in 2016 for the Center for Bipartisan Policy that established the best ways to carry out the vice-presidential search process.

The report says that while background checks and internal and external advice from the campaign are important, "the most important consideration is whether the presidential candidate knows or knows personally the candidates for vice presidency." It is recommended that the candidate try to spend several days with each of the possible candidates.

But that could prove difficult for Biden in the coming weeks. The campaign has dramatically reduced in-person events amid the coronavirus pandemic, with fundraising events virtually and all events are limited in scope to meet public health guidelines.

Biden has searched for other ways to test his political chemistry with women on his favorites, including participating in joint video conference events or television interviews.

Biden's allies have consistently said personal comfort will be an important factor for the former vice president, who openly talks about his close friendship that developed over eight years serving alongside Obama.

The final decision is also expected to be kept tightly guarded before the campaign announcement, a strategy that Bauer and Dunn outlined in the 2016 report, saying: "The notification of the selection must be made to the vice presidential candidate before the public announcement. , but with only one or two days notice. "